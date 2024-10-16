Meet the Austin nightlife king who puts F1 drivers into DJ booths

In 2022, McLaren’s rising star Lando Norris found himself at one of Jack Zimmerman’s restaurants for what was supposed to be a low-key dinner after finishing sixth at the U.S. Grand Prix. The British driver was joined by chart-topper Zedd for a late-night bite at Devil May Care in downtown Austin, which quickly led to the pair jumping behind the DJ booth, with Norris getting an impromptu crash course in mixing tracks. “You don’t tell Zedd he can’t DJ,” Zimmerman, the founder of Nova Hospitality, says with a grin as he recalls the legendary party that eventually spilled next door to his Vegas-style nightclub, Mayfair.

That was the first night I met Zimmerman. It was well past 2am when he ushered me into the glitzy venue where Norris (a hobbyist DJ at the time) was putting on a show for hundreds of racing fans who were thrilled to have scored the hottest after-party ticket in town. But as the celebration raged on, Austin’s undisputed nightlife impresario wasn’t basking in the spotlight. Zimmerman, who has cemented his bars, clubs and restaurants as the hottest of spots when F1 shows up in the Texas capital, quietly slipped away just as the party hit its peak.

That wasn’t always how the hospitality veteran’s nights would pan out.

Born in London to an American mother and a British father, Zimmerman spent his childhood steeped in the roar of the V12 engines that defined Formula 1 in the mid-90s. “On Sundays as a kid, F1 was always on the TV,” he says. But after moving to Dallas as a teenager, Zimmerman’s love for motorsport faded amid time zone differences that made it difficult to watch races.

He landed in Austin in 2005 to study finance at Texas State University, years before the Circuit of the Americas was even a twinkle in Bernie Ecclestone’s eye. While studying, Zimmerman worked in hospitality: "Back then it was a casual city — lots of small bars and live music, but not much glitz."

At 24 he found more glitz than any one man can handle, having landed in Las Vegas to work at the Wynn hotel’s XS, one of the highest-grossing nightclubs on the planet. "It was 2010, and the big DJs weren't really a thing yet. Then suddenly some competition opened up in Marquee [an ultra-club owned by the Tao Group], and we were in this race to book all the big names: Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5, Avicii. It went absolutely crazy,” he says. “I would show up at 7pm and work until 7am, and I loved every minute of it.”

After four years at the Wynn hotel’s ultra-opulent haunt loved by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Zimmerman consulted in nightclubs and venues in places like Miami, Dubai, and Shanghai. "Every market is wildly different," he says. "In Shanghai, for example, people would buy a bottle service table and then sit and play dice. Not a whole lot of dancing — just playing dice and drinking games while spending thousands on champagne and whiskey."

Yuki couldn’t go two feet without being stopped. It was crazy everywhere these guys went on Sunday night.

Formula 1 changed Austin. When the Circuit of the Americas opened in 2012 about an hour outside the city (two on race day), it re-established America’s place on the F1 calendar after a seven-year trial separation. But the city itself still wasn’t sure what to do with the traveling circus and the first-class-flying party people who came with it.

In 2015 Zimmerman returned home with a plan to turn up the volume on Austin’s boots-and-beers nightlife. He founded Nova Hospitality and channeled what he learned from his tours of duty in Vegas and beyond.

"The first couple of years there were some big parties, but the venues weren't prepared to support the type of events that the F1 crowd wanted and there was a bit of a drop-off," Zimmerman reflects. Flash forward to the release of Netflix’s "Drive To Survive" in 2019, and Austin’s relationship with the sport began to shift dramatically. "All of a sudden, people were talking about Formula 1.”

The boom put Nova Hospitality in the right place at the right time. Zimmerman had launched the group with Mayfair and modern Japanese restaurant TenTen before expanding to include boutique nightclub Devil May Care, an event space called LZR, and The Well — a local café chain that’s become a favorite among locals, including Olympic golden girl Gabby Thomas. Zimmerman was then tapped by Sports Illustrated ahead of the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix — the first American race to take place in the midst of F1’s skyrocketing popularity — to produce its sold-out Circuit Series party headlined by Travis Scott and the Chainsmokers. "There was an endless line of people outside trying to get in," he remembers. "We were just coming out of the pandemic, and ‘Drive to Survive’ was wildly popular. I thought, 'This is epic.’”

I witnessed the “epic” first-hand in 2022 at that year’s party. Shortly before Post Malone took the stage at Mayfair, a frazzled publicist asked me if a few extra guests could join the table, which was a group of journalists sipping drinks. That’s how I spent the night partying with (okay, near) Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, and a swath of celebrities who stuck around until the early hours of Sunday morning — before heading into the F1 paddock that afternoon.



Deadmau5 Photo by: Nova Hospitality

Zimmerman now has an ongoing partnership with his former colleagues at the Wynn who help book headlining talent during F1 weekends at Mayfair. Devil May Care, however, “self-populates with celebs and bigger names,” he tells me. “We don’t need to book anyone big there — it just happens." Most of the current drivers have come through, too. “I'd say 13 or 14 of the drivers on the current grid have been through with their teams, or their wives and girlfriends.”

“We’ve found that some of these guys value privacy more than others,” says Zimmerman. “Last year we had Max [Verstappen] at TenTen for dinner with his girlfriend on the Monday after the race and it was pretty quiet, nobody bothered them. But one day prior to that, Yuki [Tsunoda] couldn’t go two feet without being stopped. It was crazy everywhere these guys went on Sunday night.”

Last year, Zimmerman escorted one driver from dinner at TenTen to a table at Mayfair, before swiftly moving him to a private room to escape all the fans pleading for a selfie. “We try to communicate with the drivers ahead of time about how much privacy they care for so we can put them in a private section if that’s what they’d prefer,” he says. “Or, if they’re open to it, we can put them front and center … Lando [Norris] is pretty welcoming to that.”

This year is looking more chaotic than ever, with a huge college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday, overlapping with F1’s qualifying and sprint race. Zimmerman expects his Sunday night closing bash, headlined by Diplo, will be over the top.

Lando Norris & Zedd Photo by: Nova Hospitality

Maybe it’s the Austin in him, but Zimmerman’s much more relaxed than his nightlife kingpin counterparts in New York or Las Vegas, whose empires have been built on their larger-than-life personas and constant visibility. Speaking of, Zimmerman doesn’t have plans to infringe on their turf, despite his success.

“We don’t have any desire to open venues outside of the city anytime soon, maybe ever,” he says. Which makes sense: the carbon-copy flaming-bottle mega-clubs of the early aughts have given way to places like his: more carefully considered, and part of the city that created them.

Which isn’t to say Zimmerman’s spots won’t give everyone looking for bottle service and heart-thudding beats a place to spend their evenings. Just don’t expect to find Austin’s nightlife kingpin staying up with the crowds anymore. “Things have changed for me,” Zimmerman says. “These days you won't find me in the venues after 10pm unless there’s something special going on." At 38, he’s more concerned about longevity and balance than FOMO. "I want to wake up early, have a healthy day, and be ready to do this for the next 10 years without burning out.”