Valentino Rossi aims for Nurburgring permit before end of 2026

Nine-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi wants to secure his Nordschleife permit in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) before the end of the 2026 season, bringing his dream of competing in the 24-hour race one step closer, Motorsport.com has learned.

The BMW factory driver and his management are looking for an open slot in one of the remaining NLS rounds. The key condition is that he must drive a BMW. From a marketing perspective, utilising the new M2 Racing would be the ideal choice for the Munich-based manufacturer, providing a marketing boost for its new-for-2026 entry level car.

The M2 Racing delivers 308bhp from its B48 four-cylinder engine with a weight of 1,498 kilograms. This results in a power-to-weight ratio of around 4.8 kg per bhp.

Since the threshold for a Permit B is set at over 4.2 kg per hp, the M2 Racing can be raced with the lower permit tier. Cars with a lower power-to-weight require Permit A.

The permit acts as a mandatory "Nordschleife driver's license" on top of a standard racing license. Once obtained, it would allow him to enter the 2027 Nurburgring 24 Hours in a GT3 car, provided he meets all other entry criteria.

It remains unclear which team he will join for his permit race. The BMW M2 Racing is a staple in the paddocks of typical "permit teams" such as FK Performance, Sorg Rennsport, Adrenalin Motorsport, W&S Motorsport, and Bonk Motorsport.

FK Performance Motorsport runs the BMW M2 Racing Photo by: BMW AG

Streamlined permit rules

Following the simplification of the permit regulations last winter, Rossi only needs to complete one race and eight laps during an NLS event or the 24h Qualifiers. Additionally, he must avoid any driving infractions during the race.

The relaxed regulations were well received by the Italian superstar. Speaking on the sidelines of the Spa 24 Hours regarding a potential Nurburgring entry, he made it clear that the Nordschleife is now in his sights.

When asked about a possible start at the Eifel classic, he replied: “Yes, because it now looks like you can get the permit done in a single weekend. We are in talks with BMW to organise everything. The Nurburgring 24 Hours is definitely on my bucket list. I hope we can make it happen with BMW.”

The permit (officially called the DPN for DMSB Permit Nordschleife) has historically been the biggest hurdle blocking Rossi from entering the 24-hour race. Ever since he transitioned to GT3 racing in 2022, the race organisers, ADAC Nordrhein, have been working hard to bring the global icon to the Eifel region.

However, Rossi previously declined to participate due to the permit rules, which used to be significantly stricter than they are today. In the past, several drivers were forced to cancel their race entries due to lacking a permit – either because their preparation races were cancelled due to bad weather or because they suffered bad luck, such as a team-mate crashing the car before their stint.

In February 2026, Rossi shifted his tone regarding the Nurburgring during the Bathurst 12 Hour, explicitly stating his desire to race in the Eifel for the first time, without mentioning the permit hurdles.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 EVO: Max Hesse, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

Suzuka 1000km or NLS Double-Header?

Aside from choosing a team, the timing of his Eifel debut also remains to be seen. The Italian is committed to a full campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe this year, competing in both the Sprint and Endurance Cup races.

The next NLS race, the 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal Race on 1 August, can be ruled out, as it is clashing with the GTWC Sprint Cup race at Magny-Cours the same weekend.

The second conflict is still up in the air: On 12 and 13 September, the NLS features a double-header weekend consisting of the Reinoldus Endurance Race and the Barbarossa Prize, both featuring a four-hour race distance.

However, the Suzuka 1000km takes place that exact same weekend as part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Rossi has long dreamed of racing at Suzuka and is highly motivated to enter.

Rossi's participation in Japan remains undecided, as BMW wanted to evaluate the championship standings first. Since the Spa 24 Hours is part of the IGTC schedule, BMW needed to wait for the results in the Ardennes.

With the race passed, Rossi sits 9th in the standings with 23 points. Championship leader Maro Engel is already far ahead with 68 points but will not enter any further IGTC rounds due to scheduling conflicts with the DTM. The top-placed BMW drivers are Max Hesse (38 points) and Dan Harper (26 points).

In the manufacturers' championship, BMW is third with 67 points, trailing leaders Porsche (92 points) and Mercedes-AMG (84. points). Therefore, despite Rossi's personal wish to fly to Japan, BMW might choose to focus its efforts on Hesse and Harper, supported by other Platinum-rated factory drivers.

The 47-year-old admitted he planned to sit down with BMW management and Team WRT after Spa. Consequently, the Italian might have to push his Suzuka dream back by another year.

From the NLS perspective, there is a clear upside: the double-header weekend offers a highly attractive opportunity to double his chances of securing the permit. Should something go wrong on Saturday – especially given the notoriously unpredictable Nordschleife weather – there would be a second shot on Sunday.

The only other viable alternative on the calendar would be the NLS10 season finale on 10 October (NLS Sportwarte-Trophy), which does not clash with any GTWC events. Although the IGTC season finale in Indianapolis takes place on that exact date, Rossi has already made it clear that he will not return to defend his victory from last year.

This leaves a crucial decision to be made: commit to the IGTC weekend and risk facing harsh autumn weather conditions during the single race on October 10th? Or play it safe, enter the NLS double-header in September, and potentially show up to the October finale already behind the wheel of a GT3 car?

The 2027 calendar will leave very little room for error, as early NLS rounds routinely clash with the opening events of the GTWC season.

Verstappen and Rossi in the same race?

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

Rossi is now in his fifth year as a GT3 driver and continues to deliver impressive performances, especially considering his FIA Silver driver categorisation. Despite this rating, he regularly competes at the pinnacle of sports car racing against top Gold and Platinum-ranked professionals.

In 2026, he returned full-time to GTWC Europe after spending two seasons competing in the World Endurance Championship. Free from a global WEC schedule, the father of two can now fully focus on select blue-riband events.

Following Max Verstappen's highly publicised outing at the event in May 2026, Rossi is now the second mega-star of the global motorsport scene aiming for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Seeing both superstars on the grid at the same time might be the ultimate publicity stunt for the event. For his part, Verstappen has already expressed interest in future entries at the classic endurance race, but his participation remains dependent on the Formula 1 schedule.