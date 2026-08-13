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Kasey Kahne is as passionate and competitive as ever at Knoxville Nationals

He's back in the Knoxville Nationals and looks like a legitimate contender

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Published:
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This is just what Kasey Kahne does.
Racers race.

Eight years removed from his last NASCAR Cup Series race, Kasey Kahne is 46-years-old and as busy as ever.

“It's been a really good year and it's been fun because I've done a lot of things away from the racetrack and at the racetrack this year and some unexpected things,” Kahne told Motorsport.com on Wednesday before his Knoxville Nationals prelim night.

For example, Kahne finally earned his elusive first victory on the World of Outlaws tour back in May at Williams Grove Speedway. He did so, not behind the wheel of the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 4, but instead the No. 39M for the injured Anthony Macri.

He’s back behind the wheel in his own car this week, alongside full-time driver and teammate Daison Pursley, who took over for the legendary Brad Sweet at the end of last season.

“Being in the Macri car, that was a completely unexpected phone call,” Kahne said. “And then to get to run 10 races for that strong of a team and Anthony as a driver support just helped me a ton.

“So yeah, the racing stuff's been really fun this year. I have really enjoyed myself. And then there’s pushing the No. 9 guys to keep improving. I haven’t raced with them a ton this year, so this feels a little different, but it’s been a really enjoyable season for sure.”

Kahne continues to race, and continues to own cars at this level, all because he is still as competitive as he ever was. He wants to compete in every facet of this discipline possible.

“I never lost my passion for driving,” Kahne said. “I’ve never lost the passion being competitive as an owner. Sure, I might not be good today but we have a chance to be really good tomorrow with Daison, and I am driven to figure out all of it.

“I still have that drive to be hands on. I’m passionate and competitive. So there’s not a lot stopping me right now. Luckily, Amy (Long) and (kids) Ana and Tanner are supportive of me. If they weren't, then I wouldn't do it.”

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