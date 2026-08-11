Tensions flared at the Osky Challenge on Monday night at Southern Iowa Speedway, when Kyle Larson bested Ryan Timms in the closing laps to win with the help of a controversial pass.

Larson made his move up the field with five laps to go, running inside of Timms into turn four and making contact with him.

Larson's pass for the lead would hold, while damage to Timms's nose wing slowed him down to a point where he had to settle for third place behind Corey Day. It was Larson's third straight win at the Osky Challenge, and his fifth win in the past six years.

Timms made his frustration known after the race.

“I seen him coming up. Initially, I was going to try and drive around it. And I realized he wasn’t letting me, giving me any room," Timms said. "I lifted, slammed on the brakes, tried to turn it, and he still just ran right over me.

“So he’s a piece of shit, but it is what it is. I’ll remember it, and that’s that.”

Larson responded in kind.

"He was getting nervous in one and two, and started making mistakes," he said while celebrating his win. "I'm sure it wasn't the cleanest move. I'm sure if anyone has followed his career he's made a lot of mistakes as well. His car owner is upset at me, which is fine, but at least get my race right. I'm not Chinese, I'm Japanese."

Larson was referring an interaction he had with Shane Liebig, owner of Timms's No. 10 car, who allegedly shouted a racial insult towards Larson after the race.

Larson and Timms also shared a brief, stern interaction for themselves in Victory Lane.

The two could meet sprinting again this week at the Granddaddy of Them All at Knoxville Raceway, but Larson will need a little help from the weather to make the rematch possible.