ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate

On Monday, ARCA officials suspended the 16-year-old native of Newport Beach, Calif., from this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway and placed him on probation for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The penalty is for violation of 2023 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1, which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines, and Section C and D, which reference intentionally wrecking another vehicle, premeditatedly removing another competitor from contention when not racing for position and waiting for another competitor and then taking action.

As Tyler Ankrum rallied to victory in Friday’s ARCA race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Venturini Motorsports teammates Dean Thompson and Hingorani – who both led the race at times – were involved in a last-lap wreck.

Hingorani, who had already been told to meet with ARCA officials after the race for an incident earlier with Bob Schacht, appeared to wait for Thompson to come by and then drove him off the course and into the sand pit.

Both drivers ended up off the course and failed to finish the race. Thompson was credited with a 10th place finish and Hingorani 13th.

Hingorani has made four starts with Venturini Motorsports in the No. 15 Toyota with a pair of third place finishes as his best effort.

He also owns two wins this year in the ARCA West series and is currently second in the series standings, 14 points behind leader Landen Lewis.