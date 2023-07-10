ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate
Sean Hingorani’s career in the ARCA Menards Series is just getting started but he already has been suspended from a race for his actions on the track.
On Monday, ARCA officials suspended the 16-year-old native of Newport Beach, Calif., from this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway and placed him on probation for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The penalty is for violation of 2023 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1, which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines, and Section C and D, which reference intentionally wrecking another vehicle, premeditatedly removing another competitor from contention when not racing for position and waiting for another competitor and then taking action.
As Tyler Ankrum rallied to victory in Friday’s ARCA race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Venturini Motorsports teammates Dean Thompson and Hingorani – who both led the race at times – were involved in a last-lap wreck.
Hingorani, who had already been told to meet with ARCA officials after the race for an incident earlier with Bob Schacht, appeared to wait for Thompson to come by and then drove him off the course and into the sand pit.
Both drivers ended up off the course and failed to finish the race. Thompson was credited with a 10th place finish and Hingorani 13th.
Hingorani has made four starts with Venturini Motorsports in the No. 15 Toyota with a pair of third place finishes as his best effort.
He also owns two wins this year in the ARCA West series and is currently second in the series standings, 14 points behind leader Landen Lewis.
Latest news
Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"
Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief" Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more
10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.