ARCA sets its 2024 East and West series schedules
ARCA released its 2024 East and West series schedules on Wednesday, which combine for a 20-race slate next season.
ARCA East will feature eight races, five of which will be held in combination with the ARCA Menards Series, while the West schedule features 12 races, one of which will be a combination race.
The West series will open March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series, while the East season kicks off on March 23 in a standalone event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.
Stand-alone races for the East include races at Five Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and for the second year in a row, Flat Rock Speedway. The race at Five Flags will run in conjunction with the ASA STARS National Tour.
Other schedule highlights:
- Tri-City Raceway in West Richland, Wash., returns to the West schedule for the first time since 2003.
- Three venues will host a pair of West races, with Irwindale Speedway and Kern Raceway joining Phoenix, which will again host the season opener and the season finale in November.
- Back-to-back road course races are scheduled at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
- Three California short tracks, Shasta Speedway, Madera Speedway, and All American Speedway, return to the West schedule.
Combination races for both East and West will be televised live on FS1. All stand-alone races will be streamed live on FloRacing.
2024 ARCA East schedule
March 23 - Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla. - FloRacing
April 26 - Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. - FS1
May 11 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn. - FloRacing
May 18 - Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich. - FloRacing
June 14 - Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia. - FS1
July 19 - Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. - FS1
Aug. 25 - The Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis. - FS1
Sept. 19 - Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. - FS1
2024 ARCA West schedule
March 8 - Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. - FS1
March 30 - Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. - FloRacing
April 20 - Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. - FloRacing
May 31 - Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. - FloRacing
June 7 - Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. - FloRacing
July 4 - Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. - FloRacing
July 27 - Shasta Speedway, Shasta, Calif. - FloRacing
Aug. 10 - Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Wash. - FloRacing
Sept. 21 - Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif. - FloRacing
Oct. 5 - All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. - FloRacing
Oct. 26 - Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. - FloRacing
Nov. 8 - Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. - FloRacing
