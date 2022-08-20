Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest
ARCA Race report

Leaders collide as Brandon Jones takes ARCA win at The Glen

Brandon Jones only led one lap at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Friday but it was enough for his first road course victory.

Jim Utter
By:
Leaders collide as Brandon Jones takes ARCA win at The Glen

Jones, 25, inherited the lead when the first and second-place cars of Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray wrecked and veered off course on a restart with one of 41 laps remaining.

He then held off series points leader Nick Sanchez by 0.600 seconds to earn the victory, his third win in four ARCA Menards Series starts this season. It’s his eighth career series win.

“My first road course win ever, man. It’s really, really big for us,” said Jones, a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “They were really tough to beat all day long – (Gray) and (Smith) were the ones that were really competitive toward the end.

“We were all on top of each other, really, so it was all about timing that last restart trying to force that issue a little bit. I saw it before that (Gray) was really aggressive. So, I was kind of waiting for something bad to happen and those late restarts helped out.”

 

Jesse Love finished third, Daniel Dye was fourth and Smith rallied to finish fifth. Smith led all but two of the 41 laps.

Until the final restart, the only time Smith lost the lead was when Conner Jones stayed out at the halftime break and did not pit, which allowed him to restart in the lead.

Smith quickly took it back on the restart on Lap 24.

The ARCA series has a quick turnaround and returns to action on Sunday at the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

shares
comments
ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest
Previous article

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Aric Almirola puts NASCAR retirement on hold, will return for 2023
NASCAR Cup

Aric Almirola puts NASCAR retirement on hold, will return for 2023

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen? Watkins
NASCAR Cup

Can Harvick make it three in a row with a win at The Glen?

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Leaders collide as Brandon Jones takes ARCA win at The Glen
ARCA ARCA

Leaders collide as Brandon Jones takes ARCA win at The Glen

Brandon Jones only led one lap at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Friday but it was enough for his first road course victory.

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest
ARCA ARCA

ARCA driver Daniel Dye suspended after Florida arrest

ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest Tuesday in Florida.

Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race
ARCA ARCA

Nick Sanchez takes win in shortened Talladega ARCA race

In the final laps, Nick Sanchez dropped out of contention and then into Victory Lane in Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega.

ARCA hauler involved in deadly accident en route to Phoenix
ARCA ARCA

ARCA hauler involved in deadly accident en route to Phoenix

A man has died after a deadly accident involving an ARCA Menards Series hauler in Longview, Texas.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.