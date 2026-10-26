ARCA

Cleetus McFarland set to compete full-time for 2027 ARCA championship

Cleetus will run the full ARCA schedule in 2027 alongside friend and fellow content creator George Siciliano (aka Squirrel McNutt), Motorsport.com has learned

Nick DeGroot Matt Weaver

Edited: Oct 26, 2026, 8:07 PM

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Cleetus McFarland, No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Karl Anderson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sources have confirmed to Motorsport.com's Matt Weaver that Cleetus McFarland (real name: Garrett Mitchell) is set to compete full-time in the ARCA Menard's Series next year. George Siciliano, better known as Squirrel McNut online, will be full-time in 2027 as well.

Motorsport.com understands that an announcement is expected this week, with George in a Rette Jones Racing car and Cleetus driving a car prepared by Richard Childress Racing, though further details on that are unknown at this time.

Cleetus signed a two-year deal with Richard Childress Racing earlier this year, making two NASCAR O'Reilly starts with the organization at Rockingham and Nashville. He also made three NASCAR Truck starts with Niece Motorsports this year.

Cleetus McFarland

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

While the national-level has been difficult for the popular YouTuber, he has found some success in ARCA. He's made eight starts as an ARCA driver between 2025 and 2026, earning a pole a Michigan, and also a runner-up finish at Talladega where he led 19 laps. Additionally, he finished fourth in an ARCA East division race at Rockingham.

As for George, he made three ARCA starts during the 2026 season, earning a top ten finish at Michigan. He also finished ninth in the ARCA East race at Rockingham.

So far, all of Cleetus and George's ARCA starts have come with Rette Jones Racing.

ARCA is considered the fourth level of stock car racing behind the top three national divisions of NASCAR, and will have 20 races next year. The season begins at Daytona on February 20, and ends at Kansas on October 1. The ARCA schedule features everything from short tracks, superspeedways, intermediates, road courses, and even dirt ovals.

There's also normally fewer than 12 drivers who run the full ARCA schedule every year, with Thomas Annunziata winning the 2026 title in a tiebreaker.

Cleetus has previously stated that his ultimate goal is to reach the Daytona 500 one day.

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