Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono
ARCA Race report

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

By:

Corey Heim creeped ever closer to ARCA Menards Series points leader Ty Gibbs with a victory Friday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Heim got around Gibbs on Lap 25 of 41 to take the lead for the first and only time and held off a late charge from Austin Hill to win Friday’s Clean Harbors 100.

Heim entered the race trailing Gibbs by eight points and now trails by two as the series moves next to Michigan on Aug. 20.

The win is Heim’s fifth of the 2021 season for his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports team.

“Everything that we could possibly bring to the race track we did today,” Heim, 19, said. “This Venturini Motorsports has battled back from a lot this season and I’m really proud of them. This Camry was really, really good today.”

Cup Series regular Chase Briscoe led the race but was forced to hit pit road on Lap 24 with suspension issues, handing the race lead over to Gibbs.

After running briefly side-by-side, Heim cleared Gibbs for the lead the very next lap.

The two drivers made contact last week at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway with two laps remaining with Gibbs getting around Heim and holding on for the win.

Asked about racing with Gibbs on Friday for the lead, Heim said, “He was just another car on the race track and I was trying to get the lead. I raced him hard, raced him clean and he did, too.

“I just happened to bring home the win today.”

Gibbs ended up third, Carson Hocevar was fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

shares
comments

Related video

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

Previous article

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

2
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

18 h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

2 h
4
WRC

Breen describes "heartbreaking" Citroen fire in Turkey

5
Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

19 h
Latest news
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

1 h
Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono
ARCA

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

Jun 26, 2021
In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Jun 6, 2021
Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Apr 24, 2021
ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold
ARCA

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold

Apr 8, 2021
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead Watkins Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Chase Elliott is 'hungry for wins' with road racing ahead

NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19 Watkins Glen
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck driver Chase Purdy sidelined with COVID-19

Ross Chastain: Trackhouse NASCAR Cup opportunity 'indescribable'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain: Trackhouse NASCAR Cup opportunity 'indescribable'

Trending Today

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Breen describes "heartbreaking" Citroen fire in Turkey
WRC WRC

Breen describes "heartbreaking" Citroen fire in Turkey

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Fundraising page launched after marshal's death at Brands Hatch

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

Latest news

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.