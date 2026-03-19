Dystany Spurlock set to make history as first Black woman to race in ARCA

When Dystany Spurlock takes the green flag in the 2026 ARCA Menard's Series East season-opener at Hickory on March 28, she will make history as the first Black woman to ever compete in ARCA or any NASCAR-affiliated series.

Spurlock has experience as a motorcycle drag racer. She set a world record in 2024 in the Real Street class of the the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series, placed as high as second in points in the Manufacturers Cup Racing Series, and made her NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Class debut last year. More of her achievements as a motorcycle drag racer can be found HERE.

But ARCA will be something very new for the Richmond, Virginia-born racer. She will drive the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford Mustang. Foxxtecca.com will back the effort.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock said. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my racecraft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

Spurlock has been documenting her journey into the NASCAR world through a YouTube series titled 'Driven By Dystany: The Road to NASCAR.'