Race report
ARCA
Hailie Deegan wins ARCA West finale as Huddleston claims another championship
It was a rain-shortened finale at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway, with Deegan claiming her second win of the 2026 ARCA West season in a historic 1-2 with Mia Lovell
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 4:48 AM
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Hailie Deegan (via FloRacing
After just 42 laps of racing, inclement weather prevented ARCA Racing officials from completing the final 108 laps at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway, with Hailie Deegan earning the win in a rain-shortened season finale.
Deegan was part of a historic all-female front row with pole-sitter Mia Lovell, and she ultimately finished second to Deegan to make a little bit more history. This is also the first time in series history where female swept the top two positions in a race.
"It's been super awesome in the race," said Deegan, who also won at Madera earlier this year. "Overall, I was mad at qualifying -- 0.007s (from pole), so, I was frustrated with myself, but we were able to get the lead quick and checked out from there. So, had a really good car. Felt like I wasn't using up too much tires. Wish we could have gotten more laps, and I was having a blast out there, but we'll take it."
Deegan now has five career victories in the ARCA West Series, tying her with current NASCAR names like Jesse Love, Noah Gragson, William Sawalich, and Taylor Gray.
Huddleston takes the crown again
Hudson Sharp finished third in Saturday's rain-shortened race, Taylor Mayhew fourth, and Trevor Huddleston fifth.
Huddleston earned the 2026 ARCA West championship, and he and Deegan were the only drivers to win multiple races. Huddleston also won the 2025 ARCA West championship, going back-to-back.
"Awesome Victory Lane for many reasons, obviously being out here at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway," said Huddleston after the event. "It's a very unique Victory Lane because it's pouring rain. It felt like we weren't going to race at all today, but we got some laps in and we brought it home and that's all that counts. It's in one piece, so it's going to look really good in Banquet Hall in Charlotte."
Trevor Huddleston
Photo by: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
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