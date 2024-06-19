IndyCar veteran Conor Daly to make ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio

Daly, who has made several NASCAR starts since 2018, will drive an entry for Rette Jones Racing in Friday’s ARCA race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“This opportunity came up pretty last minute, but I love Mid-Ohio and really enjoy racing there. I’ve have raced a Truck there and so I have a little bit of heavy car experience there,” Daly said.

“I have run well in an IndyCar there in the past. Excited for this chance. Excited to see what this series is all about. I have a lot to learn obviously.”

Daly’s ARCA race comes on the heels of his 10th-place finish in last month’s Indianapolis 500 at driving the No. 24 DRR Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Daly, 32, is no stranger to the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio road course. Since 2016, Daly has competed in eight IndyCar races, with his best finish sixth in 2016 driving for veteran owner Dale Coyne.

Last July, Daly made one of his three NASCAR Truck starts at the track, starting and finishing 18th in an entry fielded by Niece Motorsports.

The Noblesville, Indiana native will be sponsored by Polkadot for his ARCA debut. The company is expanding its motorsports platform after debuting with Daly as a brand ambassador for the Indy 500.

“We want to go be competitive, and we’ll see how it goes,” Daly said. “I want to say thanks to all the folks that made this happen.

“Mark Rette has been really helpful in getting me into the game and we’re going to go and try and win a race together.”

Among his off-track activities, Daly appeared in Season 30 of The Amazing Race, has the motorsports podcast Speed Street and appeared in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in his home state.

“Without hesitation, I believe that Conor should quickly dial himself into the track, and we can continue to tweak the car throughout the race,” said team co-owner Mark Rette.

“Hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to not only maintain our presence near the front of the field but gives us the opportunity to get back to Victory Lane.”