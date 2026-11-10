NASCAR Cup
Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027
Little will focus on her role as a pit reporter in NASCAR, as well as select IndyCar races
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Nov 10, 2026, 9:25 PM
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Jamie Little (via David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
FOX Sports' Jamie Little will no longer appear in the broadcast booth as a play-by-play for the NASCAR Truck Series or ARCA Menard's Series. However, she will continue in her role as a pit reporter for NASCAR and IndyCar.
"Starting next season, my focus will be on the NASCAR Cup Series pit road and select IndyCar races," Little said in a statement on Tuesday. "My kids are still young and deserve more of my time. Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported my journey as a play-by-play voice for ARCA and the Truck Series the last six years. It's been quite a ride and one I'll always be thankful to have experienced. A special thank you to Fox for always giving me opportunities."
Little is a veteran reporter, going all the way back to the 1998 when she covered the X-Games for ESPN. She joined FOX Sports in 2015 as a pit reporter, and has worked as a play-by-play announcer for Trucks and ARCA in addition to her other duties since 2021. She also recently earned some notoriety as the chosen reporter to interview NBA legend and team owner Michael Jordan after each of Tyler Reddick's historic victories to open the 2026 Cup season, including the Daytona 500.
Recently, Eric Brennan has worked various Truck races as the play-by-play announcer, and is her likely successor to the role, though there's been no announcement for a replacement at this time.
The NASCAR Truck Series schedule features 25 races, all held by FOX Sports. The 20 ARCA Menard's Series races are also broadcast completely by FOX Sports, with both series spread across FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, and even the network FOX channel.
FOX Sports also broadcasts the first 12 races of the NASCAR Cup season + the All-Star Race, where Mike Joy is expected to continue as the play-by-play announcer -- a role he has held for FOX since 2001.
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