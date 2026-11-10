NASCAR Cup

Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027

Little will focus on her role as a pit reporter in NASCAR, as well as select IndyCar races

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 10, 2026, 9:25 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jamie Little (via David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX Sports' Jamie Little will no longer appear in the broadcast booth as a play-by-play for the NASCAR Truck Series or ARCA Menard's Series. However, she will continue in her role as a pit reporter for NASCAR and IndyCar.

"Starting next season, my focus will be on the NASCAR Cup Series pit road and select IndyCar races," Little said in a statement on Tuesday. "My kids are still young and deserve more of my time. Thank you to everyone who has watched and supported my journey as a play-by-play voice for ARCA and the Truck Series the last six years. It's been quite a ride and one I'll always be thankful to have experienced. A special thank you to Fox for always giving me opportunities."

Little is a veteran reporter, going all the way back to the 1998 when she covered the X-Games for ESPN. She joined FOX Sports in 2015 as a pit reporter, and has worked as a play-by-play announcer for Trucks and ARCA in addition to her other duties since 2021. She also recently earned some notoriety as the chosen reporter to interview NBA legend and team owner Michael Jordan after each of Tyler Reddick's historic victories to open the 2026 Cup season, including the Daytona 500.

Recently, Eric Brennan has worked various Truck races as the play-by-play announcer, and is her likely successor to the role, though there's been no announcement for a replacement at this time.

The NASCAR Truck Series schedule features 25 races, all held by FOX Sports. The 20 ARCA Menard's Series races are also broadcast completely by FOX Sports, with both series spread across FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, and even the network FOX channel.

FOX Sports also broadcasts the first 12 races of the NASCAR Cup season + the All-Star Race, where Mike Joy is expected to continue as the play-by-play announcer -- a role he has held for FOX since 2001.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race



General



General 43 min



Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race





Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



2 h



Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news





Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 6 min



Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027





Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race



General



Misc General 43 min



Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race





IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing





Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



2 h



Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe