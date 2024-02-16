Daytona ARCA race to run a day early due to inclement weather

What was an unprecedented situation at the L.A. Clash is beginning to become standard operating procedure. The decision has been made to move up the ARCA season-opener at Daytona due to expected rain showers on Saturday.

The race, originally scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, will now take place following the Truck Series race on Friday evening. The expected start time will be around 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 200-mile, 80-lap race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 2 until the conclusion of college basketball, and then shift to Fox Sports 1. Greg van Alst is the defending winner.

There is added intrigue for this year's ARCA season-opener as it will feature Shane van Gisbergen and Marco Andretti, both hoping to gain stock car experience on a superspeedway.

Weather forecasts for the rest of the weekend are not promising, and there is a possibility of a Monday doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Three of the last ten Daytona 500 have been postponed due to rain.