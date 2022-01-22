Lamborghini world champion Gomez gets Ferrari ALMS chance

Gomez, who became the first driver from Puerto Rico to win the Am category in the Lamborghini world finals at Misano last year, graduates to endurance racing with Ferrari’s top team for the four-race series at Dubai and Abu Dhabi in February.

“I couldn’t be more excited, especially as I come with a very good rhythm after winning the Mondiale in Super Trofeo Lamborghini,” Gomez told Motorsport.com. “I first got the call about a month and a half ago from one of my teammates Francesco, who’ll be our bronze driver, who has given me a great opportunity to be with a great group of guys at AF Corse for the Asian Le Mans Series.

“Alessandro Pier Guidi is going to be a great part of this team, a big part of this equation as a factory Ferrari driver. We’ve tested for two days with AF Corse at Valencia and I felt good, it was a very positive practice for us, we feel ready to put on a good performance.

“And I’ll be going to some great places that I’ve never visited before, some amazing circuits and I’m sure I’ll meet some great people.”

#61 Luzich Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Come Ledogar Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Gomez hopes that success in the Middle East next month could lead to an entry in the Le Mans 24 Hours, where Piovanetti raced in 2020 when his Luzich-run Ferrari set pole position, in the hands of Come Ledogar, and they finished seventh along with Ozz Negri.

“That’s been my goal since I was a little kid, that’s always been in my head since I started in Ferrari Challenge in 2015, my dream has been to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Gomez. “I think this is a great opportunity in Asian Le Mans, because it’s a short season, it’s very intense, and if we do qualify then we’ll get the chance of the invite for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We will be full-gas from the first practice, we all know it’s a team effort in endurance racing and I’m really looking forward to that challenge. The truth is that it’s a big step up from the single-make stuff that I’ve been doing – Ferrari Challenge, Porsche Cup and Lamborghini Super Trofeo – so I know it’s a big step up from there to endurance racing, however I’m up for the challenge.”

After a disappointing ALMS campaign last year, Piovanetti believes they will be in good shape to challenge for honours with their Ferrari 488 GT3.

“It’s going to be great, we have a very fast new silver driver from the land of Puerto Rico and we’re going to try and win the thing,” he told Motorsport.com. “And, of course, I know Pier Guidi very well – he’s kind of fast! He had an amazing year last season, winning the Le Mans 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours as well as the World Endurance Championship – what a special year.

“It’s my third season out there, and the aim is to get it done. Hopefully the boys will treat us right on the BoP, which hasn’t been favourable towards the Ferrari last year, so I hope they get it right this time around.”