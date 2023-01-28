Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Asian Le Mans News

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin will return to racing for the first time in over a year when he joins the Asian Le Mans Series next month.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Mazepin will share an Oreca 07 entered by 99 Racing with factory Lexus driver Ben Barnicoat and bronze-rated Felix Porteiro in the premier LMP2 class of the Asian LMS, beginning with the season opener in Dubai on February 11.

This will mark Mazepin’s first foray into circuit racing since he was dropped by the Haas F1 team on the eve of the 2022 season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 23-year-old has only competed in a rally in his home country of Russia in the ensuing period and also launched a foundation to help athletes who have been blocked from competing due to political reasons.

"I am delighted to be making my return to racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Together with my teammates at 99 Racing, I’m hoping to have a great experience competing in the sport I love," said Mazepin.

99 Racing will be a part of a nine-car, all-Oreca LMP2 field that will also include entries from United Autosports and Algarve Pro Racing. A total of 48 cars are entered across LMP2, LMP3 and GT divisions.

99 Racing’s star driver will be 26-year-old Barnicoat, who also races for Vasser Sullivan in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and claimed class honours in the Asian LMS last year in an Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3.

Former WTCC race winner Porteiro will return to racing to complete the lineup of the #98 Oreca.

#98 99 Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson: Ben Barnicoat, Nikita Mazepin, Felix Porteiro

#98 99 Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson: Ben Barnicoat, Nikita Mazepin, Felix Porteiro

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

Dan Hodder, 99 Racing Sporting Director, said: “We’re happy to confirm that we’ll be entering the Asian Le Mans Series. It is a great championship for 99 Racing to launch into sportscar racing, which is currently going through a resurgence. 

“With 48 entries, it is once again a highly competitive field. As Ben previously finished runner-up in the Asian le Mans, he will be a key component of us getting up-to-speed as the new team on the block. 

“Of course, it’s an opportunity for Nikita to try something new in a professional yet more relaxed environment to what he’s accustomed to in Formula 1, and we can already see his desire and commitment to be competitive from the outset. 

“For Felix to be making a comeback to racing is also a touching story, and we’re delighted to give him that opportunity.”

As has been the case in recent years, the Asian LMS will run entirely in the UAE over back-to-back weekends, with Dubai Autodrome and the Yas Marina Circuit staging a pair of races each on 11/12 February and 18/19 February respectively.

shares
comments

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche in lead Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24

Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Winward names Auer's replacement Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM

Why the DTM is in rude health in '22 How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Nikita Mazepin More from
Nikita Mazepin
Mazepin questions 'values' in F1 amid Haas/Uralkali sponsorship dispute

Mazepin questions 'values' in F1 amid Haas/Uralkali sponsorship dispute

Formula 1

Mazepin questions 'values' in F1 Mazepin questions 'values' in F1 amid Haas/Uralkali sponsorship dispute

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin and father now subject to EU sanctions

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin and father now subject to EU sanctions

Formula 1

Mazepins now subject to EU sanctions Ex-F1 driver Mazepin and father now subject to EU sanctions

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 “were ignored”

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 “were ignored”

Formula 1

Mazepin responds to Haas sacking Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 “were ignored”

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.