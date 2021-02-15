Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Asian Le Mans / Dubai / Race report

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

shares
comments
Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
By:

Ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne made a fraught LMP2 debut in the opening two races of the Asian Le Mans Series last weekend, as G-Drive completed a clean sweep at the Dubai Autodrome. 

Vandoorne and former F2 driver Sean Gelael contested the first half of the season with stalwart LMP2 team JOTA as a duo in preparation for their move to the FIA World Endurance Championship this season with Tom Blomqvist.

Gelael took the start in the British squad's #28 Oreca in the first race of the weekend on Saturday and made a lunge going into Turn 1, only to run wide and settle for second behind the Phoenix Racing car driven by Simon Trummer.

But the real drama occurred 20 minutes later when Gelael clipped the rear of Trummer’s Oreca in traffic while trying to make a pass for the lead, sending both cars into a spin.

The Indonesian driver was forced to peel straight into the pits for repairs and was later handed a drive-through penalty for the incident, slipping further down the order.

Over the remainder of the race, he and Vandoorne were able to claw their way up the field and were back up to second place, chasing G-Drive’s #26 Aurus-branded Oreca for the lead.

But an ill-timed pit stop just before a full-course yellow undid their good work, and they finished a lap down on the leader in second position - not helped by a five-second stop/go penalty for repeatedly abusing track limits.

In Race 2 on Sunday, Gelael took an early lead for JOTA after passing the #26 G-Drive car that Rene Binder had qualified on the front row. 

But any hopes of a strong finish were dashed when Gelael got caught up in an incident while trying to avoid the stricken #4 Phoenix Ligier LMP3 car on the inside of Turn 6, necessitating an unscheduled trip to the pits for lengthy repairs.

From there on there was little chance of Gelael and Vandoorne staging a recovery to podium positions, the duo ending up seven laps down and the last of the LMP2 finishers in sixth.

While JOTA endured a troubled run in Dubai, the Algarve Pro-run G-Drive operation dominated proceedings, with the #26 crew of Ferdinand Habsburg, Yifei Ye and Binder taking commanding victories in both races.

The collision between Gelael and Trummer in Race 1 handed Binder a lead he and his teammates would never cede, the trio lapping the rest of the field on their way to a fine win.

While the the sister #25 Aurus of John Falb, Franco Colapinto and Rui Andrade was hamstrung by technical problems in Race 1, the trio bounced back strongly in Race 2 to complete a 1-2 for G-Drive behind Habsburg, Ye and Binder.

Era Motorsport and United Autosports shared the spoils in the LMP3 class, while Porsche teams won both races in the GT3 category - Herberth Motorsport took top honours in Race 1 before GPX’s triumph in Sunday’s encounter.

The 2021 Asian Le Mans season will conclude this weekend with a pair of races at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, where automatic invitations to this year's Le Mans 24 Hours will be up for grabs for the champions in each of the three classes.

Vandoorne's place in the JOTA crew alongside Gelael will be taken by Blomqvist.

#26 G-Drive Racing - Ye Yifei, Ferdinand Habsburg, René Binder, Aurus 01-Gibson

#26 G-Drive Racing - Ye Yifei, Ferdinand Habsburg, René Binder, Aurus 01-Gibson

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

Related video

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Previous article

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Event Dubai
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

17h
3
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

4
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

22h
5
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes

Latest news
Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
AsLM

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

14m
Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Feb 4, 2021
Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Dec 22, 2020
Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi
AsLM

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

Oct 29, 2020
The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback
LM24

The Ferrari Le Mans underdogs bouncing back from a COVID setback

Sep 15, 2020
Latest videos
Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome full race highlights 02:22
Asian Le Mans
18h

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome full race highlights

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome halfway highlights 01:42
Asian Le Mans
20h

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome halfway highlights

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome: Start 02:07
Asian Le Mans
20h

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 2 - Dubai Autodrome: Start

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 1 - Dubai Autodrome full race highlights 01:43
Asian Le Mans
Feb 13, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 1 - Dubai Autodrome full race highlights

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 1 - Dubai Autodrome halfway highlights 01:29
Asian Le Mans
Feb 13, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 1 - Dubai Autodrome halfway highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Lynn splits with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit
WEC / Breaking news

Lynn splits with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars

Ross Palmer to push Procar development
Supercars Supercars / News

Ross Palmer to push Procar development

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli introduces two new F1 tyre compounds for 2018

Latest news

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Race report

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.