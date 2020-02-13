Top events
Previous
Automotive / Breaking news

Lamborghini teases fire-up video of track-only hypercar

shares
comments
By:
Feb 13, 2020, 9:46 PM

Lamborghini has revealed a teaser video of the first-ever fire-up of Squadra Corse’s new track-only hypercar, which potentially could form the basis of its racing future in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series.

Lamborghini chiefs are monitoring the development of common rules across the two major sportscar series, labeling it a “super-exciting opportunity” and a “game changer” for the sport.

Read Also:

The 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which will produce 830bhp, was fired up at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory this week.

Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range – the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes.

With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential, which allows better driveability on the circuit.

Read Also:

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m 'fan car'

Previous article

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m 'fan car'
About this article

Series Automotive , WEC , IMSA
Author Charles Bradley

