Video: Shakedown for new Lamborghini Squadra Corse V12 car
Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s new track-only hypercar carried out its first shakedown test several weeks ago, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the operations of the legendary Italian sportscar marque.
A 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which will produce 830hp, is at the heart of the limited-edition model developed by Squadra Corse and Centro Stile Lamborghini.
Read Also:
As the brief teaser video shows, Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range: the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes.
With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential which allows better driveability on the circuit. Single nut wheels are fitted with Pirelli tyres.
Lamborghini V12 limited edition
Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.
The hypercar is ready for the final stages of its development, with the world premiere scheduled for the summer of 2020.
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Automotive
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Video: Shakedown for new Lamborghini Squadra Corse V12 car
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Powered by
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets