Automotive / Breaking news

Video: Shakedown for new Lamborghini Squadra Corse V12 car

shares
comments
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 3:05 PM

Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s new track-only hypercar carried out its first shakedown test several weeks ago, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the operations of the legendary Italian sportscar marque.

A 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which will produce 830hp, is at the heart of the limited-edition model developed by Squadra Corse and Centro Stile Lamborghini.

Read Also:

As the brief teaser video shows, Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range: the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes.

With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential which allows better driveability on the circuit. Single nut wheels are fitted with Pirelli tyres. 

Lamborghini V12 limited edition

Lamborghini V12 limited edition

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

The hypercar is ready for the final stages of its development, with the world premiere scheduled for the summer of 2020.

