Autosport Awards
Autosport Business Awards open nominations to recognise excellence across global motorsport industry
Nominations are open for the Autosport Business Awards, sponsored by LIQUI MOLY, to be presented at the Autosport Awards
Edited: Nov 23, 2026, 3:36 PM
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Autosport Awards
The Autosport Awards are a series of awards presented by motor racing magazine Autosport to drivers that have achieved significant milestones each season. Some of the presentations are selected by the general public via a reader's poll.
Nominations are open for the Autosport Business Awards, sponsored by LIQUI MOLY, that will be presented at the Autosport Awards.
The four awards celebrate the commercial achievements that underpin motorsport, and highlight the businesses and initiatives making an impact both on and off the track.
Industry professionals can nominate themselves, their organisations or peers, to allow outstanding work from across the global motorsport business community to be recognised.
Nominations are open until 8 December and can be submitted here.
Nominees and winners will be determined by a panel of independent judges who will assess submissions across all four categories:
Best Live Fan Engagement (off-track) – a brand or promoter that has delivered an innovative and impactful activation, creating memorable live experiences that engage fans, deepen their connection to motorsport and extend the excitement beyond the race track
Promoter of the Year – a race promoter that has demonstrated excellence in delivering a world-class event, elevating the fan experience, driving innovation and contributing to the growth and global appeal of motorsport
Technology & AI Achievement – a brand that has demonstrated excellence in developing or implementing innovative technology and/or artificial intelligence, driving advancements in performance, operations, digital fan engagement, live broadcast/streaming, or the broader motorsport industry
Brand of the Year – a brand that has demonstrated excellence in motorsport through innovative partnerships, impactful activations and meaningful fan engagement, whether within a single racing series or across multiple racing series.
Each award will be presented at the Autosport Awards on 3 February 2027 at London’s Roundhouse.
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