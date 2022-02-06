Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport’s Esports Driver of the Year

Autosport and Traxion.GG readers have voted the 21-year-old Danish sim racer the winner of the award ahead of Kevin Siggy, Josh Rogers and Mitchell deJong.

Rasmussen won the Formula E: Accelerate championship early in 2021, a series that used the rFactor 2 platform – something he did not have extensive experience of previously, unlike several competitors.

This netted him a Valencia test in a real-world Gen2 Formula E car.

He then finished second in Formula 1 Esports Series Pro later in the year, assisting Red Bull Racing Esports to the runner-up spot in the constructors’ championship.

“My biggest support system has probably been my parents,” said Rasmussen. “They’ve always been very supportive. Except they wanted me to get an education first. But I eventually quit, since I could certainly make a living and focus in Esports.

“But they supported me quitting education and all that, which was great. Thanks to everyone who voted for me in the Driver of the Year Award.”

Frederik Rasmussen, Red Bull Esports, Esports Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rasmussen becomes only the second-ever recipient of the award, following team-mate Sebastian Job’s victory in 2020.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, and the Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Mahindra Racing incorporating the John Bolster Trophy for Technical Achievement. New awards for 2021 include the Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.