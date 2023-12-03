Subscribe
Jackie Stewart receives Autosport's Gold Medal

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart received the 2023 Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award at the Autosport Awards in London.

Updated

The accolade, launched in 2021 and previously won by Jean Todt and Roger Penske, recognises an individual who has given a lifetime of service to the sport and who leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.

As well as his success on-track, which included 27 world championship grand prix wins in BRM, Matra, March and Tyrrell machinery, Stewart led the push for better safety in motorsport in the 1960s and 1970s. He also co-founded the Stewart Grand Prix team that, after a spell as Jaguar, became Red Bull.

The 84-year-old received his Gold Medal at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane on 3 December.

Jackie Stewart with his sons Mark and Paul on the red carpet

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jackie Stewart with his sons Mark and Paul on the red carpet

Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rally Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.

