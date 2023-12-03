Lando Norris named Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year

The 24-year-old helped McLaren recover from a tricky start with its MCL60 to finish fourth in the constructors’ championship. Norris was sixth in the drivers’ standings.

Autosport readers have voted Norris the best British driver of the season, ahead of Mercedes F1 team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning Briton James Calado.

"I want to say a big fan to all the fans for voting for me," said Norris via a pre-recorded message.

"This has been my second time being able to accept this beautiful trophy. This first was during COVID in 2020, but I don't really count that so this feels like my first.

"We've had a lot of trophies this year with Silverstone feeling like the highlight, and that's credit to the team for the turnaround they managed to perform."

Previous winners include F1 world champions Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Hamilton. F1 drivers-turned-commentators Martin Brundle and David Coulthard are also former victors.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, Rally Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.