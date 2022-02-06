Norris named Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year

Norris took his first F1 pole position in 2021 and finished sixth in the drivers’ championship, ahead of highly rated team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Autosport readers have voted Norris the best British driver of last season, ahead of fellow F1 rising star George Russell, World Endurance champion and Le Mans winner Mike Conway, and Formula E race winner Jake Dennis. It is the third consecutive time Norris has scooped the honour, which excludes those nominated for the International Racing Driver of the Year Award.

Norris’s success was announced on 6 February at the Autosport Awards, which returned to a live event at Grosvenor House on Park Lane following the online-only competition of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a way this is more important than winning the Formula 1 world championship as this is voted for by the fans," said Norris, who provided a video message upon receiving the award by Pat Symonds, Chief Technical Officer of Formula 1.

"Hopefully this season is even better at McLaren."

Previous winners include F1 world champions Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton. F1 drivers-turned commentators Martin Brundle and David Coulthard are also former victors.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, and the Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Mahindra Racing incorporating the John Bolster Trophy for Technical Achievement. New awards for 2021 include the Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.