Silverstone wins Autosport’s Promoter of the Year Award

Part of a new B2B section of the Awards designed to reward high achievers from across the wider motorsport industry, the shortlist for the Promoter Award featured entries from Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship.

Silverstone won thanks to its historic 2023 British Grand Prix, which pulled in 480,000 visitors, the largest crowd in the 74-year history of F1.

The nominees alongside Silverstone were South Florida Motorsports for the Miami Grand Prix, which raised the bar significantly in its second year, the inaugural Las Vegas GP, which broke new ground in race promotion, and the ACO for the Centenary Le Mans 24 Hours.

Former Alpine and Aston Martin F1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer presented the award to Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle, who said: “My word this is an honour. To be amongst the nominees who are all our friends and have done an incredible job.

“It is about the people and about the team. To them I say, thank you, and to the half a million people that come to support us.”

The judges were impressed by all aspects of the execution of the British GP, which featured a greatly enhanced fan village and entertainment offering.

In addition to breaking F1 attendance records, this was also the highest ever ticketed attendance at a weekend event in the UK. The event was given a 98% Very Good or Good fan satisfaction score in the F1 post-event survey, making it the fifth consecutive year at that level in the independent and season-wide study.

The Award was voted on by a panel of six judges drawn from across the motorsport industry, chaired by former Alpine and Aston Martin F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The panel included motorsport sponsorship experts Matthew Marsh and Melissa Berry, former F1 executive Kate Beavan, now with More than Equal, research guru Nigel Geach and motorsport adviser and former CEO of FIA WEC Gerard Neveu.

Further awards decided by expert judging panels include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year and Brand Partnership of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards