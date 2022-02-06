Toyota Yaris WRC named Autosport Rally Car of the Year

The Yaris was victorious on nine of the 12 World Rally Championship events in 2021, scooping both the manufacturers’ crown and a 1-2 in the drivers’ table with Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

Autosport readers have voted the Yaris the best rally car of 2021, ahead of its WRC rivals the Hyundai i20 Coupe and Ford Fiesta, and the Dakar Rally-winning Mini JCW Buggy. It is the third consecutive time the Yaris has taken the honour.

Toyota’s success was announced on 6 February at the Autosport Awards, which returned to a live event at Grosvenor House on Park Lane following the online-only competition of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous winners of the illustrious accolade, which was one of the first Autosport Awards introduced in 1982 and is open to rally cars competing from international to national level, include the Audi Quattro, Group B Peugeot 205 T16, Lancia Delta HF Integrale, Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Lancer.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: Toyota Racing

