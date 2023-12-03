Max Verstappen wins Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year award
Triple Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport’s 2023 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote.
The Red Bull star scored a record-breaking 19 wins from 22 races in 2023 and clinched his third world title with six grands prix still to go.
Autosport readers have voted Verstappen the best racing driver of 2023, ahead of F1 rival Fernando Alonso, IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Formula E title winner Jake Dennis.
Verstappen’s victory was announced on 3 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.
The award, which has been running since 1982, is open to professional racing drivers competing at international level. It is the third consecutive time Verstappen has taken the accolade.
Former winners include F1 world champions Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel, while the British drivers on the honours list are Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen could not attend the awards ceremony, as he was in Japan at the Honda Thanks Day, but thanked is team for their efforts via a pre-recorded video message.
Other categories decided by fan voting include Rally Driver the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.
Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year.
A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.
To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.
