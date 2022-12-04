Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Autosport Awards
Topic

Autosport Awards

Main
Previous / Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal Next / Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport’s International Racing Car of the Year
Autosport Awards News

Zhou wins Autosport’s Rookie of the Year Award

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu is the winner of Autosport’s 2022 Rookie of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
By:

Zhou, who became the first Chinese driver to compete in F1 full-time, scored six points on his way to 18th in the standings.

Autosport readers voted Zhou the best rookie of 2022, ahead of Toyota’s World Endurance champion Ryo Hirakawa, IndyCar podium finisher Christian Lundgaard and F2 race winner Logan Sargeant.

Zhou’s success was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Zhou, who was presented the award by Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner, said via a recorded video: “Hi guys, as you can see I just won Rookie of the Year, thanks to everyone who supported me and voted for me. I’ve been battling through the year, it has been a tricky year, but I’ve had great support from the track and from fans at home so thank you all very much.”

Previous winners of the award, which is open to professional racing drivers in their first season in their respective categories, include Jenson Button, Juan Pablo Montoya, Mark Webber, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

shares
comments
Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
Previous article

Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
Next article

Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport’s International Racing Car of the Year

Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport’s International Racing Car of the Year
Kevin Turner More from
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime
Formula 1

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

Zhou Guanyu More from
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race Austrian GP
Formula 1

Zhou: “Risky” tyre choice compromised Austrian race

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime
Formula 1

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

Latest news

Nissan trials four youngsters in GT500 'audition' test
Super GT Super GT

Nissan trials four youngsters in GT500 'audition' test

Nissan trialled a quartet of young SUPER GT drivers in GT500 machinery on Monday at Fuji Speedway as it seeks to finalise its 2023 driver line-ups.

Supercars to randomly allocate Gen3 engines
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to randomly allocate Gen3 engines

Supercars will randomly allocate V8 motors to teams during the Gen3 era.

Ganassi, American Legion extend deal for IndyCar, Indy NXT
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi, American Legion extend deal for IndyCar, Indy NXT

The American Legion has agreed terms with Chip Ganassi Racing to continue sponsorship in its IndyCar program and in backing development driver Kyffin Simpson.

Saudi Arabia wins Motorsport Promoter of the Year at the Autosport Awards
Video Inside
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Saudi Arabia wins Motorsport Promoter of the Year at the Autosport Awards

The organiser of Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Extreme E, Dakar and Formula E races alongside a 2023 MotoGP race and a soon to be announced WRC round, has won Motorsport Promoter of the Year at the Autosport Awards.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.