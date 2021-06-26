Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC / Brands Hatch News

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

By:

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington has said that his 14th place in qualifying for the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit round is what he expected with success ballast.

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

Turkington lies third in the points, so is carrying 57kg on his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport.

While his best lap was good only for the seventh row of the grid, he completed six fliers all in the mid-48s bracket.

“It was probably what I expected,” said Turkington. “The car was the best it’s been all day and balance-wise I think we’re in the right place.

“I had a good car on the whole throughout the lap – I’d love to be higher up than P14, but that’s my pace with the success ballast. I don’t know how many times I saw the same lap time!

“We got the most out of it: it’s Brands Indy and you pay a bigger penalty for the success, but that said I’m still happy to have the points in the bag and the weight on the car. I think we can go forward tomorrow. Potentially my day will be in reverse, and we’ll look to do something in race three.”

Read Also:

Turkington’s team-mate Tom Oliphant, who is carrying no ballast after unfortunate incidents in the first two rounds, has qualified fourth, and set no fewer than five laps quicker than fifth-placed driver Aiden Moffat.

“I’ve been looking forward to this round because we did quite a lot of winter testing here, and the car felt good then,” Oliphant said. “I wasn’t looking forward to Thruxton and Snetterton [the first two rounds], because of the lack of testing and because they’re not my best tracks, so I was hoping to kickstart my season here.

“The two Hondas with hardly any weight in [Dan Rowbottom and Gordon Shedden] I was expecting to lock out the front row, but they weren’t that far ahead of me.

“We’ve got a lot of consistency in the car, and the front-wheel-drives have to run quite a different set-up in qualifying to the race.”

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

While Stephen Jelley qualified the remaining WSR BMW, carrying 27kg of success weight, in 10th place, it was a disaster for the Ciceley Motorsport BMW squad. Adam Morgan was quicker than all the WSR runners in free practice, but ended up 21st on the grid, with Tom Chilton 24th.

Morgan had a lap good for 10th on the grid deleted due to a track-limits offence, and also suffered a bizarre incident with Chilton.

Chilton had run wide into Clearways in order to get good exit speed to start a flying lap, and Morgan, who was on a hot lap, thought he was leaving the door open. The two cars collided, with Chilton spinning.

Apart from Turkington, the other driver in the top six in the championship to languish down the grid is Rory Butcher in the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla. Butcher, who is on 33kg of ballast, ended up 16th on the grid due to a power-steering problem.

“It just got gradually worse and I could hardly steer the car at the end,” said the Scot. “The balance felt fine – it’s just a shame we couldn’t exploit it.”

shares
comments
Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Previous article

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

14 min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap

2 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 qualifying pace in Styrian GP

2 h
4
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch
BTCC

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

16m
Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

5 h
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Jun 13, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton 04:11
BTCC
Jun 14, 2021

BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton

BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory 00:24
BTCC
Jun 13, 2021

BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat 00:34
BTCC
May 27, 2021

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC 01:42
BTCC
May 12, 2021

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round 04:57
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round

More from
Marcus Simmons
Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position Brands Hatch
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3 Snetterton
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Colin Turkington More from
Colin Turkington
Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash Thruxton
Video Inside
BTCC

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season
BTCC

Turkington sticks with WSR BMW for 2021 season

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime
BTCC

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 qualifying pace in Styrian GP

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice
VLN VLN

BMW postpones M4 GT3's race debut after crash in practice

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch
BTCC BTCC

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.