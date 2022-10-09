Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

Tom Ingram leapfrogged into the British Touring Car Championship points lead with victory in the opening race of the day at the Brands Hatch finale.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

Pre-weekend points leader Ash Sutton was beaten by Jake Hill in the fight for third, meaning they are respectively three and six points adrift of Ingram, while Colin Turkington kept himself just in the title hunt with a tenacious drive from 10th to fifth.

While the racing was manic from third place down, it was something of a non-event at the front, thanks in part to extremely lengthy recovery processes during two early safety-car periods – fewer than three and a half laps of racing had been completed by the time it went green for a seven-lap sprint to the finish.

Ingram got the jump from pole position to put his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N into the lead ahead of fellow front-row starter, Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

The race went under safety car on the second lap, and Ingram appeared to catch Butcher napping at the restart, with the Scot seeming to do the same to third-placed Sutton.

Butcher was closer on the second restart and Ingram was never able to shake the Toyota from his mirrors, finishing 0.581 seconds clear.

“It again felt good,” said Ingram. “I was happy to let Rory be there. I didn’t want to take any risks, and I was happy to drive it round and play it safe.

“This puts us in the best place we can possibly ask for going into race two. I can breathe a big sigh of relief knowing that the really stressful part of it… if the first race goes wrong, then you’re really on the recovery.”

Ash Sutton lacked race pace and had to settle for fourth

Ash Sutton lacked race pace and had to settle for fourth

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

The action behind kicked off from the start, with Hill attempting to insert his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport between the two second-row-starting Motorbase Performance Ford Focuses of Sutton and Cammish.

Hill got pincered and made contact with Sutton, delaying his progress, and the BMW driver only secured fourth place when Cammish ran wide at Druids and lost two positions.

Once the race got going properly, Hill got on Sutton’s case, but the reigning three-time champion seemed to catch Hill out on the brakes into Druids – minor contact was made again and Bobby Thompson took advantage to move into fourth place in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

Hill made a superb repass on Thompson at Sheene Curve and caught up Sutton again, but an audacious move at Druids promoted the Cupra back into fourth, before a nudge from Hill at Graham Hill Bend sent Thompson wide, delayed Hill and allowed the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan up to fourth.

Hill wasted little time getting ahead of Morgan next time round at Druids, then yet again closed the gap to Sutton, who was struggling hugely for race pace.

The move came on the 16th lap of 18 – Hill forced Sutton to defend at Hawthorn which cost the Ford driver momentum through Westfield too, and Hill once again made an incisive move at Sheene.

Such was Sutton’s lack of pace that, once Hill was up to third, he was seven seconds adrift of the leading pair.

The WSR BMW of Turkington was also embroiled in this battle – he moved ahead of Morgan in the wake of the Hill/Sutton war on the 16th lap, and only just pipped by Sutton for fourth as he drew alongside on the run to the chequered flag.

Behind sixth-placed Morgan, Thompson clinched the Jack Sears Trophy title in seventh, with George Gamble’s Ciceley BMW eighth and Cammish ninth. The third WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley nabbed the final top-10 spot off Josh Cook (BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R) on the final lap.

BTCC Brands Hatch race one result - 18 laps

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
32'40.611
2 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
32'41.192 0.581
3 United Kingdom Jake Hill
32'49.255 8.644
4 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
32'51.019 10.408
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
32'51.135 10.524
6 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
32'51.390 10.779
7 Bobby Thompson
32'51.801 11.190
8 George Gamble
32'52.115 11.504
9 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
32'52.870 12.259
10 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
32'53.339 12.728
11 United Kingdom Josh Cook
32'53.406 12.795
12 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
32'53.810 13.199
13 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
32'54.301 13.690
14 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
32'54.585 13.974
15 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
32'55.375 14.764
16 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
32'57.651 17.040
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato
32'58.099 17.488
18 United Kingdom Ash Hand
32'59.845 19.234
19 Jack Butel
33'00.670 20.059
20 Michael Crees
33'05.213 24.602
21 Nicolas Hamilton
33'06.120 25.509
22 Jade Edwards
33'06.910 2 Laps
Sam Osborne
29'55.734 2 Laps
United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
26'46.438 4 Laps
Dexter Patterson
26'46.542 4 Laps
United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
25'13.422 5 Laps
Rick Parfitt Jr.
12'10.147 12 Laps
United Kingdom Carl Boardley
12'10.959 12 Laps
Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
18 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
Previous article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
Next article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022

Much to Daniel Hemric’s disappointment, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new first-time champion this season.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.