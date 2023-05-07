Subscribe
BTCC / Brands Hatch Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes thrilling Race 3 win after Collard penalty

Ash Sutton made it two British Touring Car Championship race wins at Brands Hatch after a sensational drive from 11th after Ricky Collard was hit with a 10-second penalty.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Collard had led since depriving reversed-grid polesitter Bobby Thompson of first position on the opening lap, but notification of his penalty came through a few laps from the finish, while Sutton was breathing down his neck.

Undeterred, the duo fought on, and Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford got an overlap on the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota of Collard as they raced onto the final lap, crossing the start-finish line just in front despite being edged onto the grass.

Sutton got ahead into Paddock Hill Bend, but Collard fought back at Druids to reclaim the lead and crossed the finish line 0.200 seconds in front.

But what would have been Collard’s first BTCC victory was converted into eighth position, although he would likely have been classified two positions higher had it not been for his last-ditch battle with Sutton that cost both time.

Sutton, despite having the biggest restriction on hybrid usage for his victory in race two, had fought into contention from his sixth-row start.

He was into the top six by the end of the opening lap, fourth by lap two, and then passed Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Toyota on the third tour.

Two laps later he got in front of Thompson’s Team Hard Cupra Leon at Clearways and was up to second.

Collard, who like Sutton was on the soft option tyre, had a bagful of hybrid and used this to keep out of the three-time champion’s reach, but with three laps remaining both were down to just two more hybrid boosts, allowing Sutton to make his attack.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The plan was to try and lock in that fastest lap, and I needed to pass people as well, so I used hybrid to do that,” said Sutton.

“Once I was in clear air, with just Ricky and Bobby ahead, I settled down.

“The car came in alive in race two with a few changes we made, and it was just on rails – it’s so fast.”

There was plenty of drama behind the leading trio. Jake Hill had worked his way up to fourth spot in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport by half-distance, but a left-rear puncture pitched him into a spin at Paddock Hill Bend and sent him to the pits.

Tom Ingram therefore moved up to take fourth on the road, third in the results, in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Continuing the Speedworks Toyota disaster, both George Gamble and Rory Butcher appeared solidly locked into top-six positions when they suffered a puncture and engine failure respectively.

All this elevated Dan Cammish’s Motorbase Ford and Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW to fourth and fifth in the results respectively as the leading two runners using the medium Goodyear tyre. Cammish continues to lead the points standings.

Up to sixth came another WSR BMW, that of Adam Morgan, to cap a fine comeback from his crashes in qualifying and race one, one spot ahead of the Excelr8 Hyundai of Tom Chilton.

Josh Cook was running ahead of Cammish when he went off at Paddock on Butcher’s oil – he recovered to 10th, behind Collard and the Motorbase Ford of Dan Rowbottom in the results, in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R.

BTCC Brands Hatch - Race 3 results:

Cla Driver Time
1 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
19'44.696
2 Bobby Thompson
0.948
3 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
5.901
4 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
7.623
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
8.457
6 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
9.507
7 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
9.682
8 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
9.800
9 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
10.680
10 United Kingdom Josh Cook
11.677
11 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
11.953
12 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
15.352
13 Ronan Pearson
20.399
14 United Kingdom Sam Osborne
21.909
15 Dexter Patterson
24.073
16 Mikey Doble
24.648
17 Jack Butel
25.225
18 Will Powell
33.652
19 Nicolas Hamilton
37.944
20 Nick Halstead
38.319
21 George Gamble
1 lap
22 United Kingdom Jake Hill
2 laps
23 United Kingdom Andrew Watson
2 laps
24 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
2 laps
25 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
10 laps
26 Jade Edwards
22 laps
View full results
