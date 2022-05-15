Tickets Subscribe
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Indy) Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates interrupted finale

Colin Turkington dominated the final British Touring Car Championship race of a wet day at Brands Hatch to lead home a BMW 1-2.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Translated by:
Charles Bradley

The four-time champion progressed from third on the grid to second at the start, then took one lap after an early safety car to work a way around the reversed-grid polesitting Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Chilton.

Turkington had extended an enormous margin of 1.286 seconds within a lap of the pass, with Chilton soon conceding the runner-up spot to the second West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill.

But Hill too had nothing for Turkington, who was almost seven seconds to the good when the safety car was called for a second time.

That eradicated his lead, but Turkington made no mistakes over the five remaining laps of green-flag action and led home Hill by 1.181s at the chequered flag.

“That safety car was what wakes you up at 4am as a bad dream,” joked Turkington. “But the guys were telling me I already had fastest lap, so I was confident that with no mistakes I had the pace to win.

“It’s just reward for the pace and effort yesterday in qualifying. Getting pole position I would hope would set up the weekend, but the weather made things so tricky today.”

As Chilton freefalled down the order – he eventually pitted and then spun into the gravel at Clearways to trigger the second caution – so Bobby Thompson emerged in third place in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

Thompson had started from the front row and had no answer to the BMWs, but was able to pull away after the final safety car from a trio of potent leading lights of the BTCC.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Championship leader Tom Ingram was at the front of these to claim fourth in his Excelr8 Hyundai, just ahead of the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Rory Butcher and Ash Sutton in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus, which sustained damage from an incident with Chilton that hampered its pace.

George Gamble led this bunch in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW for a while, but dropped back to finish seventh, with Josh Cook, winner of the first two races of the day, claiming eighth in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dan Lloyd’s Excelr8 Hyundai and the second Motorbase Ford of Dan Cammish.

The first safety car was caused by Jason Plato going straight on at Druids on the opening lap and nosing his BTC Honda into the barriers.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 3 results

Cla Driver Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
27
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill
27 1.181
3 Bobby Thompson
27 5.198
4 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
27 5.808
5 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
27 6.186
6 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
27 6.488
7 George Gamble
27 7.031
8 United Kingdom Josh Cook
27 8.256
9 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
27 9.062
10 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
27 9.543
11 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
27 11.783
12 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
27 12.012
13 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
27 12.276
14 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
27 12.336
15 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
27 14.014
16 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
27 14.777
17 Jade Edwards
27 15.000
18 Sam Osborne
27 15.927
19 Jack Butel
27 16.152
20 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
27 17.075
21 United Kingdom Ash Hand
27 17.940
22 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
27 18.645
23 Dexter Patterson
27 21.977
24 Nicolas Hamilton
27 25.229
25 Will Powell
26 1 Lap
United Kingdom Tom Chilton
15 12 Laps
Rick Parfitt Jr.
13 14 Laps
United Kingdom Jason Plato
0
