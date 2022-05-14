Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Indy) Qualifying report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington led a BMW top-four lockout of qualifying for the second round of the 2022 season at Brands Hatch.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles

It was an utterly dominant performance on the Indy circuit from Turkington, who destroyed the old qualifying lap record (set by Tom Ingram in a Toyota Avensis in 2016) by almost half a second and recorded no fewer than four laps quicker than anyone else’s best, although the fourth fastest of them was deleted due to a track-limits offence.

Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport ended up a gargantuan – by BTCC Brands Indy standards – 0.167 seconds clear of the sister car of Jake Hill.

Hill sat atop the times at the end of the first runs, but Turkington then lowered the standard considerably on his second stint, and set two more laps quicker than anyone else’s best on his third and final run, while Hill failed to improve.

“I’m so pleased,” said the Northern Irishman. “In free practice you never quite know how things are going – who’s running new tyres, who’s running what amount of hybrid.

“But as usual my car has progressed during the day, and once we put it in quali trim it really came alive.

“The BMW 330 has always been a good car around the Brands Indy circuit. There’s been some resurfacing and it’s a lot grippier, and that helps us.

“In the past at Graham Hill Bend it was difficult getting the front end into the apex, but now it’s really good there and we’ve got a good balance in the high-speed.”

This was the first BTCC qualifying session with hybrid-usage restrictions for the top 10 in the championship – while Turkington was allowed nine seconds per lap, Hill was on 7.5s.

Completing the WSR whitewash was Stephen Jelley, the free-practice topper qualifying third with a time just 0.003s behind Hill, with the full 15s of hybrid deployment.

Hill will start second

Hill will start second

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan made an improvement in the last minute to vault his BMW up to fourth on the grid, on 4.5s of hybrid.

That displaced the leading front-wheel-drive car, the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook, who also had 4.5s of power boost because he is equal fourth in the points with Morgan.

Championship leader Ingram, with no hybrid usage at all on his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, was a contender all the way through the session, and only fell out of the top four in the closing stages to finish up sixth.

A last-ditch effort from Ingram resulted in him skimming the gravel at Paddock Hill Bend.

George Gamble (Ciceley BMW) and Dan Cammish (Motorbase Performance Ford Focus) set identical times to form the fourth row, while Rory Butcher got out late after technical problems on his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla and ended up just 0.001s adrift of them.

Dan Rowbottom pipped Team Dynamics Honda stablemate Gordon Shedden for the final spot in the top 10.

Ash Sutton’s tough day continued, the reigning champion making a final-lap improvement that lifted him from 20th to 18th in his Motorbase Ford.

BTCC Brands Hatch Indy qualifying results

Cla Driver Time
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
47.539
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill
47.706
3 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
47.709
4 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
47.725
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook
47.757
6 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
47.772
7 George Gamble
47.795
8 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
47.795
9 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
47.796
10 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
47.805
11 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
47.863
12 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
47.866
13 United Kingdom Ash Hand
47.872
14 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
47.901
15 Dexter Patterson
47.921
16 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
47.929
17 Michael Crees
47.962
18 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
47.962
19 Bobby Thompson
48.000
20 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
48.045
21 Sam Osborne
48.133
22 United Kingdom Jason Plato
48.152
23 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
48.159
24 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
48.304
25 Jade Edwards
48.350
26 Nicolas Hamilton
48.641
27 Jack Butel
48.978
28 Rick Parfitt Jr.
49.147
29 Will Powell
49.183
View full results
shares
comments
BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race
Previous article

BTCC Donington: Hill recovers to dominate final race
Next article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates safety car interrupted finale Brands Hatch (Indy)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates safety car interrupted finale

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win Brands Hatch (Indy)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates safety car interrupted finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates safety car interrupted finale

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook doubles up with lights-to-flag win

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington on pole, Sutton struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.