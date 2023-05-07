Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
Topic

Powered by Cataclean

Main
Previous / BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
BTCC / Brands Hatch Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up

Four-time champion Colin Turkington opened his British Touring Car Championship wins account for 2023 with a lights-to-flag victory in a delayed opening race of the day at Brands Hatch.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Turkington, with the soft option tyres fitted to his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, got the launch from second on the grid, but the problem was he had to do it twice.

That was due to a four-car pile-up at the end of the opening lap that caused a delay of almost an hour for barrier repairs to be carried out.

Turkington had only just cleared the polesitting Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST of Dan Cammish at the first start, but at the second attempt it was much more clear cut.

Cammish bemoaned making a mess of his getaways and bogging down, and such was the extent of this that he was down to fourth by Paddock Hill Bend behind the WSR BMWs of Turkington and Jake Hill, plus his Motorbase Ford team-mate Ash Sutton.

Sutton wasn’t finished yet, and filled a chink of light on the inside of Hill at Clearways at the end of the opening lap.

Hill attempted to fight back along the start-finish straight, but that left the door open for championship leader Cammish to move back up to third.

Sutton was on the regular medium tyre but had more hybrid use available to him than the rest of the top four – he set fastest laps on the second and third tours as he closed the gap to Turkington, but by quarter-distance Turkington was beginning to pull away again.

Crash, Adam Morgan, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport, Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST, Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, Stephen Jelley, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Crash, Adam Morgan, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport, Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST, Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, Stephen Jelley, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The gap at the front went out as far as 1.544 seconds before Turkington took victory by 1.335s.

Sutton came under pressure from the resurgent Cammish, who like Turkington was using the option tyres, but held firm to secure second place.

“The car was awesome in that race,” said Turkington. “I suppose we took a chance on the soft tyre, but it gave a really nice balance – the car was fast.

“I had no idea if it was Dan or Ash behind – I just got my head down.”

Hill dropped back from the leading trio and for a while he was having to fend off the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Rory Butcher and Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of reigning champion Tom Ingram.

But Hill drew away into a lonely fourth place while Butcher, using the option tyres, had his hands full defending from Ingram.

The race’s best battle was resolved on the 16th lap of 18 when Ingram lunged Butcher down the inside of Paddock Hill Bend to take fifth spot.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Their fight had brought Bobby Thompson into contention, and the Team Hard Cupra Leon driver further demoted Butcher into Druids on the penultimate lap to take sixth.

Josh Cook was a distant eighth in his One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, while Ricky Collard worked his Speedworks Toyota past Dan Lloyd’s Hard Cupra with seven laps to go, this duo completing the top 10.

The race-stopping shunt originated when Dan Rowbottom got a slight overlap with his Motorbase Ford on Stephen Jelley’s WSR BMW as they fought for 15th place at Clark Curve, but there was contact and Jelley was fired into the pitlane barrier before bouncing into the track.

Rowbottom, in turn, was smacked hard by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall of Andrew Watson, while Jelley’s team-mate Adam Morgan was also collected.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 1 results

Cla # Driver Chassis Gap
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
2 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
1.335
3 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
1.716
4 United Kingdom Jake Hill
5.712
5 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
9.592
6 Bobby Thompson
11.010
7 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
11.779
8 United Kingdom Josh Cook
14.125
9 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
14.634
10 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
16.652
11 George Gamble
21.400
12 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
23.360
13 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
24.103
14 United Kingdom Sam Osborne
24.287
15 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
24.629
16 Ronan Pearson
24.976
17 Dexter Patterson
25.319
18 Jack Butel
25.576
19 Mikey Doble
26.427
20 Jade Edwards
30.103
21 Nicolas Hamilton
30.838
22 Will Powell
33.150
23 Nick Halstead
33.872
24 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
25 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
26 United Kingdom Andrew Watson
27 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
View full results
shares
comments

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes thrilling Race 3 win after Collard penalty

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes thrilling Race 3 win after Collard penalty

BTCC
Brands Hatch

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes thrilling Race 3 win after Collard penalty BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes thrilling Race 3 win after Collard penalty

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

BTCC
Brands Hatch

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Tom Howard

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe