BTCC / Thruxton II Race report

BTCC Thruxton: Cook claims win in reversed-grid finale

Josh Cook cemented his reputation as the British Touring Car Championship’s King of Thruxton with a superb win in the final race of the day at Thruxton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Thruxton: Cook claims win in reversed-grid finale

Cook started his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R from fourth on the reversed grid, but was leading by the end of the second lap and went on to chalk up his 10th victory at the Hampshire speedbowl.

The lofty West Countryman got up to third at the start, then cut inside Colin Turkington at the flat-out Village sweeper on the opening lap to move up to second.

Poleman Stephen Jelley was out front, but Cook pulled off an excellent move on the brakes to get ahead of the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport at the end of lap two.

Just as Dan Cammish had with Motorbase Ford team-mate Ash Sutton earlier in the day, Jelley played the team game to let team-mate Turkington in front as they headed up Woodham Hill on lap three.

But Turkington had no answer to Cook, who set fastest lap fourth time around to extend his advantage to over a second, and was two seconds in front by the end of lap eight of the 14 tours.

Cook took the chequered flag 2.682s in front, while Turkington’s second place means he has re-established himself as the sole series leader after entering the race tied on points with Sutton.

“The car was on another level,” said Cook, who was spun out by contact with Sutton in the opening race of the day.

“It was just unbelievable. I didn’t have a lot of tyre degradation, the balance was beautiful, and I got the tyres switched on quickly.”

Of the move on Jelley, he added: “To be fair to Stephen I got a really good run through Church, I just jinked out and he left a car width.”

Jelley completed a WSR BMW 2-3, but came under pressure late on from the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Rory Butcher, who once again made good progress on race day after struggling in qualifying.

Butcher, in turn, had Sutton looming large in his mirrors, the Ford Focus making a terrific early charge from 11th on the grid to fifth within three laps.

Tom Ingram ran fourth early on in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, but the title contender lost out in a chicane shemozzle in which he received a shove from Dan Rowbottom’s Team Dynamics Honda.

That dropped Ingram to sixth, and he lost that position to Rowbottom when the bearded Midlander pulled off a nice move around the outside of the chicane.

Michael Crees lost a stack of places on the first lap from third on the grid, but held on for eighth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra ahead of Gordon Shedden, who worked his Dynamics Honda past Dan Cammish’s Motorbase Ford on the final lap.

Title contender Jake Hill was run out wide onto the grass on the opening lap, and finished 12th in his WSR BMW.

BTCC Thruxton race three - 14 laps

1 Josh Cook Honda/TOCA 18'07.311  
2 Colin Turkington BMW 18'09.993 2.682
3 Stephen Jelley BMW 18'12.155 4.844
4 Rory Butcher Toyota/TOCA 18'13.354 6.043
5 Ash Sutton Ford 18'15.165 7.854
6 Dan Rowbottom Honda 18'15.490 8.179
7 Tom Ingram Hyundai 18'18.124 10.813
8 Michael Crees Vauxhall/TOCA 18'18.346 11.035
9 Gordon Shedden Honda 18'19.345 12.034
10 Dan Cammish Ford 18'20.077 12.766
11 Dan Lloyd Hyundai 18'21.268 13.957
12 Jake Hill BMW 18'21.508 14.197
13 Ricky Collard Toyota/TOCA 18'21.971 14.660
14 Ollie Jackson Ford 18'29.063 21.752
15 Jack Butel Hyundai 18'31.190 23.879
16 Tom Chilton Hyundai 18'32.183 24.872
17 Ash Hand Vauxhall/TOCA 18'35.087 27.776
18 Árón T.-Smith Cupra/TOCA 18'36.066 28.755
19 Dexter Patterson Infiniti/TOCA 18'38.188 30.877
20 Tom Oliphant Cupra/TOCA 18'38.304 30.993
21 Jade Edwards Honda/TOCA 18'38.865 31.554
22 Rick Parfitt Infiniti/TOCA 18'56.248 48.937
23 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 18'24.885 1 lap /17.574
 
(23) Adam Morgan BMW 17'38.947 Retirement
(25) Jason Plato Honda/TOCA 13'28.315 Retirement
(24) Aiden Moffat Infiniti/TOCA 9'33.481 Retirement
(27) Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 13'40.572 Retirement
(25) George Gamble BMW 3'00.353 Retirement
(23) Sam Osborne Ford 1'30.152 Retirement
