BTCC / Thruxton Race report

BTCC Thruxton: Morgan beats Turkington in BMW 1-2

Adam Morgan took his first British Touring Car Championship win of the season at Thruxton after leading the reversed-grid race from start to finish.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Polesitter Jason Plato “got too much wheelspin at the start”, and Morgan used the rear-wheel drive of the Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport to surge into the lead from the West Surrey Racing-run BMW of Colin Turkington.

Plato’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R initially fell to fifth, with Dan Rowbottom moving his Team Dynamics Honda into third and Ash Sutton fourth with the lead Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Rowbottom made a move around the outside into the Complex to take second place from Turkington on lap two, but it didn’t come off, and Sutton repeated his first-race trick around the outside of Noble to grab third from the Honda, with Plato following him through.

The leading quartet then ran close together following an early safety car.

An attempt by Plato at the chicane on the seventh lap of 17 to pass Sutton resulted in minor contact.

A few laps later, Plato ran slightly wide at Goodwood and, with marbles on his tyres, he skated onto the grass at Church Corner, and was forced to pit to have grass removed from his radiator.

Morgan led Turkington and Sutton through the last few laps in close formation, with the two BMWs repeating their reversed-grid performance from this circuit last season.

In 2021, Morgan bypassed the chicane on one occasion but kept his win; this time, he was more cautious, allowing the trio to bunch up on the final lap and Sutton to think about an audacious pass on Turkington before bailing out of the attempt.

“The chicane was always in the back of my mind and I was probably braking five metres earlier than I should do all weekend,” said Morgan.

“Then it started to rain a little bit and my wipers weren’t working, so on the last lap I braked probably 20 metres too early just to be safe!

“While the tyres were good I thought I’d make hay and get down the road, but you’re never going to get away from Colin – you always know he’s there, but it’s very difficult with three cars at the same speed to make a move unless someone makes an error.”

Plato’s excursion promoted Rowbottom back to fourth, and the bearded Midlander did a solid job to fend off the BTC Honda of new championship leader Josh Cook and Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Ingram had a battle early on with Jake Hill, but contact between the pair worked the WSR BMW’s rear bumper loose and officials summoned him to the pits to have it removed via the black-and-orange flag.

That should have put Gordon Shedden’s Dynamics Honda into seventh, but the Scot ground to a halt on the penultimate lap with what the team is still unsure whether it is engine or turbo failure.

Dan Lloyd therefore completed an Excelr8 Hyundai 6-7 ahead of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras of Michael Crees and Ash Hand, and Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

The safety car was triggered after Stephen Jelley was tapped into a spin at the Complex by Tom Chilton, with Ricky Collard collateral damage, but scarcely had the ‘SC’ boards appeared than everyone had got going again, so the race restarted after just one lap.

BTCC Thruxton race 3 results - 17 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Adam Morgan
22'49.005
2 United Kingdom Colin Turkington
22'49.604 0.599
3 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton
22'50.008 1.003
4 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom
22'52.792 3.787
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook
22'53.540 4.535
6 United Kingdom Tom Ingram
22'53.749 4.744
7 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd
22'56.889 7.884
8 Michael Crees
22'57.173 8.168
9 United Kingdom Ash Hand
22'57.643 8.638
10 United Kingdom Rory Butcher
23'04.798 15.793
11 United Kingdom Tom Chilton
23'05.616 16.611
12 Bobby Thompson
23'08.312 19.307
13 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith
23'10.842 21.837
14 George Gamble
23'11.156 22.151
15 Sam Osborne
23'13.592 24.587
16 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley
23'17.637 28.632
17 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat
23'18.033 29.028
18 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson
23'19.585 30.580
19 United Kingdom Ricky Collard
23'20.092 31.087
20 United Kingdom Dan Cammish
23'26.291 37.286
21 United Kingdom Jake Hill
23'26.546 37.541
22 Rick Parfitt Jr.
23'54.094 1'05.089
23 Jack Butel
23'02.004 1 Lap
24 United Kingdom Jason Plato
23'05.959 1 Lap
United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
20'19.914 2 Laps
Jade Edwards
19'22.497 3 Laps
Dexter Patterson
17'07.709 5 Laps
Will Powell
10'18.213 10 Laps
Nicolas Hamilton
7'36.847 12 Laps
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
