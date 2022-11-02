Tickets Subscribe
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram seals maiden title, Lloyd wins finale
BTCC News

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

The British Touring Car Championship has announced a number of rule changes for 2023, including top-10 qualifying shootouts being held at half the rounds and the option tyre returning.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

The tweaked qualifying format was first trialled at Snetterton in 2020 and features the regular 30-minute qualifying session followed by a short five-minute break before a 'Top 10 Showdown' is then held over 10 minutes to set the front five rows of the grid.

It was used at three events in 2021 but not at all this year - however, with the number of support series reducing from five to four for 2023, there is now more flexibility in the timetables and the alternative format will be used at the season-opening Donington Park round, as well as at Brands Hatch (Indy layout), Oulton Park, Knockhill and Silverstone.

Following the traditional end of season meeting between series organiser TOCA and the teams, as was expected, the option tyre will also make a comeback for next season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, drivers had to use an alternative tyre for one of the three races across a BTCC weekend.

But this rule was scrapped in 2020, when the schedule was congested following the COVID-19 hiatus.

It did make a reappearance at four rounds in 2021 but was not used this year.

However, it is back for 2023, with the option tyre needing to be used in one race at all weekends apart from at the abrasive, high-speed Thruxton track.

In addition, at Snetterton and Croft, all three of the Goodyear tyre compounds used across the season will need to be run by drivers.

The soft tyre previously used in 2019 is back for 2023

The soft tyre previously used in 2019 is back for 2023

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Further rule changes for next year concern the hybrid boost system, which replaced success ballast for 2022.

From 2023, the top seven cars in the championship will continue to have hybrid available on a sliding scale that increases the further down in the standings a driver is.

Cars placed eighth and below will be able to use the additional hybrid power from a lower initial speed, but will only have it available for 50% of the laps during a race.

Rules concerning hybrid use after safety-car periods have also been altered, while the gap between each deployment has been increased to five seconds.

“The changes we have made for 2023 have been done solely to keep to the core values of the championship – and that’s to make the BTCC as competitive, unpredictable, exciting and entertaining as possible,” said BTCC chief executive Alan Gow.

“All year I’ve been asked by teams and drivers to bring the option tyre back for 2023, as they really enjoy the challenge it provides. So, we thank Goodyear for accommodating this and producing the three different specifications of tyres needed.

“As well, after the data-gathering and learnings from the first season using hybrid, we identified ways in which to tweak how the hybrid is deployed in order to better suit the competitive nature of the BTCC.

“Drivers throughout the field will now have to be more strategic as to when, where and how they use hybrid.”

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram seals maiden title, Lloyd wins finale
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram seals maiden title, Lloyd wins finale
Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar
Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise" Spanish GP
Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first Prime
How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

How does Verstappen's win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel's seasons?
How does Verstappen's win record compare to Schumacher and Vettel's seasons?

Even after shattering a Formula 1 record for the most amount of races in a weekend, Max Verstappen was surprisingly non-plussed. But how does his 2022 compare to the dominance demonstrated by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and have Verstappen's exploits been more impressive?

Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023

Oliver Jarvis will not defend his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title next season and will not remain part of the Meyer Shank Racing driver line-up, the Briton has confirmed.

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 November weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 November weekend?

No Formula 1? No problem. Motorsport.tv's exclusive live coverage of SUPER GT, Asia's biggest series, at Motegi highlights the weekend's racing action. In Europe, the Nurburgring Endurance Series will pick up where it left off, while fans of virtual racing can watch the Le Mans Virtual Series round at Spa-Francorchamps with the attendance of 2022 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and ex F1 star Romain Grosjean live on Motorsport.tv.

Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second constructors' spot
Mercedes would prefer F1 race win over second constructors' spot

Mercedes would rather win a Formula 1 race this year than beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship, says team boss Toto Wolff.

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

