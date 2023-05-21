Subscribe
Previous / BTCC Snetterton: Sutton sets new qualifying lap record for stunning pole
BTCC / Snetterton News

Cammish blames himself for BTCC Snetterton qualifying shunt

British Touring Car Championship leader Dan Cammish has blamed himself for the qualifying accident that has left him at the back of the grid for race one at Snetterton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

The Yorkshireman caused the second of two red flags that interrupted the first half of the session, when his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST came to rest on the grass at the entrance to the Oggies right-hander.

TV footage showed that Cammish had speared off the track exiting the preceding Hamilton left-hander and careered across the grass before making contact with the barrier on the approach to Oggies.

“I think it was just driver error,” Cammish told Autosport.

“I turned in a bit early for Hamilton, then I turned out but I still hit the barrier.

“That shot me across the track to the right, and there’s a big bump in the dirt and that put me even further off.

“I was just a passenger from that point, and I hit the barrier and that damaged the right-front suspension.”

Cammish had set a single flying lap to that point that put him third in session at the time of the accident, but which would have been demoted to 17th by the end of qualifying.

But with the rules stating that anyone causing a red flag has their best lap time deleted, this left Cammish with no flying laps on the board, meaning he will start the race from 25th on the 27-car grid.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

His progress in race one will be made more difficult by the fact that, as championship leader, he will be allowed just one lap of hybrid boost at a minimum speed of 135km/h.

But with Snetterton the first event of 2023 where all three compounds of Goodyear tyre must be used across the three races, Cammish could rescue something from the day.

“I don’t crash many cars, but I crashed one today and I only have myself to blame,” Cammish concluded.

“But when you’re pushing the limits so much, these things can happen.”

The closest two drivers to Cammish in the points – Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai-equipped reigning champion Tom Ingram and Motorbase Ford team-mate Ash Sutton – start race one from second and first positions respectively.

shares
comments

BTCC Snetterton: Sutton sets new qualifying lap record for stunning pole
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Snetterton: Ingram hangs on for first win of 2023

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram hangs on for first win of 2023

BTCC
Snetterton

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram hangs on for first win of 2023 BTCC Snetterton: Ingram hangs on for first win of 2023

BTCC Snetterton: Sutton dominates to notch up four wins in a row

BTCC Snetterton: Sutton dominates to notch up four wins in a row

BTCC
Snetterton

BTCC Snetterton: Sutton dominates to notch up four wins in a row BTCC Snetterton: Sutton dominates to notch up four wins in a row

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident

Larson dominates North Wilkesboro for third NASCAR All-Star win

Larson dominates North Wilkesboro for third NASCAR All-Star win

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

Larson dominates North Wilkesboro for third NASCAR All-Star win Larson dominates North Wilkesboro for third NASCAR All-Star win

Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis

Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis

Indy 500: Alex Palou beats Rinus VeeKay to pole by 0.006mph

Indy 500: Alex Palou beats Rinus VeeKay to pole by 0.006mph

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Alex Palou beats Rinus VeeKay to pole by 0.006mph Indy 500: Alex Palou beats Rinus VeeKay to pole by 0.006mph

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Tom Howard

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Prime
Prime
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe