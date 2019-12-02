BTCC grid remains at 30 cars for 2020

The only significant change from the 2020 line-up is the addition of a third car for BTC Racing, which has purchased one of Team BMR's two licences.

It has also purchased a Mercedes-Benz A-Class from Laser Tools Racing, which switched to Infiniti machinery midway through 2019, although team director Bert Taylor said it was unlikely that the team would use the Mercedes, which will be utilised for its RML control parts.

"We had a lot of interest in the team about running with us in 2020, and we wanted to expand," said Taylor. "We looked at moving into Europe, or even running in GT racing, but there is nowhere like the BTCC, and that is where we want to be.

"We have some very exciting plans in the pipeline, and there are a huge number of discussions going on at the moment about exactly what we will be up to in terms of cars and drivers in 2020. There is a lot happening at BTC Racing."

Teams are required to hold a TOCA BTCC Licence (TBL) to guarantee a spot on the grid and, in turn, it requires commitments from the teams including presence at every round of the competition.

Every transaction between teams on changing or swapping TBLs has to be approved by BTCC bosses.

There are a further two licences retained by TOCA for its use, but in keeping with its previously stated objective of reducing the size of the BTCC grid, TOCA has again chosen not to allocate its two TBLs to additional entrants.

The final entry list, including drivers, will be issued in March next year.

Confirmed 2020 BTCC entries: