Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Snetterton / Breaking news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

shares
comments
Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
By:

Rory Butcher has kept his fifth place in the final British Touring Car Championship race at Snetterton following his last-corner clash with fellow title contender Tom Ingram but has been given a verbal reprimand and a ‘strike’.

Butcher was defending third from Ingram when they made contact as they ran side by side through the long Coram right-hander.  

The panel-rubbing sent Butcher’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus onto the wet grass on the outside of the corner, and he was unable to avoid spearing into the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla of Ingram as it accelerated out of the final Murrays left-hander. Both cars went off the track, but rejoined the circuit for Butcher to finish fifth and Ingram eighth.  

It was the second clash of the day for the pair – Butcher thumped into the back of Ingram at the hairpin as they fought for second place on the final lap of race two, the incident allowing Ash Sutton ahead of the Scot into third. Butcher had publicly said before the final race that he was sorry to Ingram for the second-race contact.

The ‘strike’ is one of three that BTCC drivers are allowed in a season before they are banished to the rear of the grid for the following race.

Talking about the collision in race three, Ingram told Motorsport.com: “I don’t really know what he was playing at – he lost his head. Down the back straight he was weaving like he was on an out-lap, then he braked really early under the bridge and pretty much stopped at the apex [for the Esses], so I ran into the back of him.

“We went through the Bombhole fine, and at Coram it looked like he was more interested in looking where I was than concentrating on where he was going. Then he had a big oversteer moment, and as he was on the other side [the outside] of the circuit I went inside, but then he turned back into my left-rear corner, which he didn’t need to do, because I was planning to let him have the inside [for Murrays] and getting a cutback out of the last corner.

“That put him on the grass, and then he was a passenger. The contact was unfortunate, but it all stemmed from him losing his head.”

From the editor, also read:

Butcher said: “There was a puddle out of the previous bend [onto the back straight], and I ran my left-rear through it, so I was just weaving down the back straight to check there was enough grip. Tom had a superior run through Coram and positioned himself on the inside.

“My plan was to try and hold it out around the outside and have the position for the final corner, but we were so close together and the lightest touch made me run wide. The trajectory of my car pushed me on the grass, and unfortunately I couldn’t slow down, and Tom’s car was directly in line.

“Looking back and viewing the footage, it was two hard racers going at it and it didn’t work out, and they [the stewards] thought it was 60:40 on me. I really hate being involved in incidents – it just doesn’t sit well with me. I love to race hard, but when you go across the grass and hit one of your competitors it’s a horrible feeling.”

Related video

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Snetterton
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Qualifying report

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Norris says Stroll "doesn't seem to learn" after clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris says Stroll "doesn't seem to learn" after clash

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: “Impossible” to close points gap with current Yamaha

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Teruel Grand Prix?

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami says he couldn't manage "incredible pressure"

Latest news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win

Trending

1
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

2
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Power takes pole, title contenders stumble

3
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

3h
4
Formula 1

Norris says Stroll "doesn't seem to learn" after clash

1h
5
Supercars

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Latest news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington level with Sutton after Race 1 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington grabs last-lap pole from Hill
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington grabs last-lap pole from Hill

Latest videos

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:01
BTCC

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Croft - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:01
BTCC

BTCC: Croft - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Croft - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC

BTCC: Croft - Race 1 in 60 seconds

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 01:00
BTCC

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

#ThinkingForward with Alan Gow 25:21
BTCC

#ThinkingForward with Alan Gow

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.