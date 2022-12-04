Ingram named Autosport’s National Driver of the Year

The 29-year-old secured his first British Touring Car title in 2022, scoring six wins with his Excelr8-run Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

Autosport readers have voted Ingram the best National driver of the season, ahead of his BTCC rivals Ash Sutton and Jake Hill, and British Formula 4 dominator Alex Dunne.

Ingram’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

His Award was presented by two-time British Touring Car Championship winner Jason Plato.

"It's amazing to come back here however many years later," said Ingram who had received his 2006 British karting championship title at the Awards.

BTCC drivers normally dominate the award, which is open to drivers competing in the BTCC and British GT, plus support categories and equivalent. Multiple tin-top champions Jason Plato, Matt Neal, Gordon Shedden, Colin Turkington and Sutton are all former winners.

Other previous winners include Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard, Takuma Sato and Lando Norris – who all took the prize during their junior careers on the way to F1.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

