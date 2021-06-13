Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
BTCC / Snetterton Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

By:

Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton sliced through the field to take a stunning win from 11th on the grid in the second race of the Snetterton round.

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

With no success ballast on his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti, Sutton opted for the soft option tyre, and was already up to seventh by the end of the opening lap.

Just before half-distance, Sutton passed Ollie Jackson for second into the Wilson hairpin, and on the ninth lap of 12 he managed to get ahead of first-race winner Colin Turkington, who had led all the way from pole position, into the Agostini left-hander.

Sutton had taken no time to chomp into a Turkington lead that stood at three seconds when the Infiniti moved into second, but as soon as he was ahead he went into tyre-preservation mode for his soft Goodyears, with the track temperature now up to 36 degrees – six degrees higher than the opening race.

It looked like Turkington’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW might be able to reclaim the advantage, but in reality Sutton had it all under control as he crossed the finish line 0.451s in front.

“Where we were starting the day [from 15th on the grid for race one], it was always going to be really hard,” Sutton.

“I wanted to make more progress than I did in race one, but the car was phenomenal – absolutely awesome.

“The tyres were on their last legs, because ultimately the mediums were stronger across the race.”

Turkington was carrying the maximum 75kg of success ballast on the BMW, and his result moves him into the championship lead by three points over Sutton, who also claimed fastest lap, as pre-race points leader Jake Hill faded dramatically to 24th place.

Hill was another to go for the option tyre, and was now down to 15kg of ballast on his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford. He ran in seventh place until after half-distance, but severe front-tyre wear ruined his race.

Teammate Jackson was also fighting a battle with his option tyres, but did a mighty job to fend off the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Ingram for third.

From fifth on the grid, Jackson made an utterly sensational start, just clipping the back of the rear-wheel-drive BMW of Stephen Jelley as he kept it pinned to emerge from the Wilson hairpin in second.

Jackson had no answer to Sutton, but stood firm against Ingram, who again gained a strong haul of points.

Rory Butcher continued his good day to take fifth in the Speedworks Motorsport-operated Toyota, but he too had a fight on his hands in the closing stages.

Butcher narrowly fended off the WSR BMWs of Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley, and Jelley lost seventh on the final lap to the second LTR Infiniti of Aiden Moffat.

Unfortunately for Moffat, a 5s time penalty for an out-of-position start relegates him to 10th, and promotes Jelley to seventh.

And extremely fortunately for Jelley, Moffat’s teammate Sutton drew the number seven for the reversed grid, meaning Jelley starts the finale from pole.

Adam Morgan took eighth in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW and Jack Goff ninth in the lead Team Hard Cupra once Moffat’s penalty was applied, while Gordon Shedden progressed only from 15th to 12th in his Team Dynamics Honda.

Race 2 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Delay 
1 Ash Sutton Infiniti  
2 Colin Turkington BMW 0.451
48 Ollie Jackson Ford 8.603
80 Tom Ingram Hyundai 8.769
6 Rory Butcher Toyota 10.524
15 Tom Oliphant BMW 10.859
12 Stephen Jelley BMW 12.065
33 Adam Morgan BMW 13.364
31 Jack Goff Cupra 13.662
10  16 Aiden Moffat Infiniti 16.204
11  22 Chris Smiley Hyundai 16.228
12  52 Gordon Shedden Honda 16.577
13  123 Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall 16.925
14  18 Senna Proctor Honda 17.295
15  66 Josh Cook Honda 18.605
16  32 Daniel Rowbottom Honda 21.190
17  41 Carl Boardley Infiniti 22.534
18  40 Árón T.-Smith Cupra 26.536
19  4 Sam Osborne Ford 26.720
20  11 Jason Plato Vauxhall 39.770
21  21 Jessica Hawkins Ford 42.017
22  96 Jack Butel Hyundai 42.534
23  99 Jade Edwards Honda 42.734
24  24 Jake Hill Ford 44.681
25  28 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 47.417
26  23 Sam Smelt Toyota 48.429
27  62 Rick Parfitt Hyundai 56.019
88 Glynn Geddie Cupra  
3 Tom Chilton BMW  
shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Load comments

Trending

1
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Latest news
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

27m
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

3h
Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

21h
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Jun 12, 2021
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
Video Inside
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat 00:34
BTCC
May 27, 2021

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC 01:42
BTCC
May 12, 2021

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round 04:57
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton 00:31
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Turkington accepts blame for Sutton

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’ Snetterton
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Trending Today

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h date won't change again, even without fans

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Latest news

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden scores first pole of comeback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.