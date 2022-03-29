Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Plato tests BTC Honda as team retains Cook for 2022 Next / Plato to retire from BTCC after 2022 season
BTCC Testing report

Turkington and BMW top first test of hybrid BTCC era

Four-time champion Colin Turkington topped the first pre-season British Touring Car Championship test of the hybrid era at Donington Park with his BMW.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Turkington and BMW top first test of hybrid BTCC era

The Northern Irishman led the way in both the morning and afternoon sessions at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing-run 330e M Sport on the squad’s first full day of track-testing with the Cosworth-developed hybrid system, following a shakedown the previous day at the MIRA proving ground.

Fog meant a delayed start to the test, so not much meaningful running was completed in the morning, but most of the 23 cars got decent mileage in the afternoon, with all but a few equipped with the hybrid.

Gordon Shedden moved his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R to the forefront with just under an hour to go, before a run from Turkington that featured the two fastest laps of the test, the best of them 0.145 seconds ahead of the Scot.

Turkington’s best lap was 0.110s adrift of the qualifying record at Donington, set last October by Shedden.

New WSR recruit Jake Hill was sixth fastest, while the team’s other driver Stephen Jelley was 11th after focusing on longer runs.

“Monday [at MIRA] was the first time the cars turned a wheel,” WSR boss Dick Bennetts told Motorsport.com. “We had a few hiccups with minor mapping problems with the Cosworth system but that’s to be expected with the new project – some are resolved, some aren’t.

“But we’re getting through it one by one, and we did quite a few miles with all three cars.

“A lot of that was down to the preparation work at WSR, and I have to give credit especially to John Waterman [Turkington’s engineer, who has led the implementation of the hybrid] and our chief mechanic Steve Buckell.”

But Bennetts warned against reading too much into times.

“The problem is you don’t know who’s running what hybrid deployment, who’s running what weight, or if engines are turned up or turned down,” he added. “The main issue was sorting out the teething troubles and dialling the car into a 1370kg base weight [up from 1300kg last season].”

“It was great just to get back in the car – the first experience of hybrid, which we were all highly anticipating,” said Turkington. “You definitely feel a lift in terms of performance and power once you deploy – you can really feel it increase the acceleration immediately.

“For sure we’re going to go faster this year, which is a good thing, but still we have to focus on the handling, the chassis – that’s still number one.

“With the hybrid on top of that, we’ll have a good package.”

Tom Ingram put the lead Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N into third position, with BTCC returnee Dan Cammish fourth in his Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus – the Ford was not only quick, but completed an 18-lap race run in the afternoon.

Fastest of the non-hybrid cars was the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan in fifth place, with his time set on a 16-lap run – the sister car of BTCC rookie George Gamble was hybrid-equipped, and he set the 10th quickest time.

Behind Hill, the BTC Racing Honda of Josh Cook was seventh, followed by the second Motorbase Ford of reigning champion Ash Sutton.

The other driver in the top 10 was Dynamics Honda pilot Dan Rowbottom, ninth quickest.

The most laps were completed by the hybrid-fitted Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard on 86, one ahead of Turkington.

Apart from Collard, the other testing participant not confirmed for a 2022 seat is Jason Plato. The two-time champion completed 21 laps, with adjustments to his seating position costing some time on his first outing in a BTC Honda.

New Excelr8 Hyundai recruit Tom Chilton missed the test due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Plato tests BTC Honda as team retains Cook for 2022
Previous article

Plato tests BTC Honda as team retains Cook for 2022
Next article

Plato to retire from BTCC after 2022 season

Plato to retire from BTCC after 2022 season
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures to replace success ballast
BTCC

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures to replace success ballast

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
BTCC

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures to replace success ballast
BTCC BTCC

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures to replace success ballast

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
BTCC BTCC

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test

Nic Hamilton sticks with Team Hard for 2022 BTCC campaign
BTCC BTCC

Nic Hamilton sticks with Team Hard for 2022 BTCC campaign

Ricky Collard joins Speedworks Toyota BTCC team
BTCC BTCC

Ricky Collard joins Speedworks Toyota BTCC team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.