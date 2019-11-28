Filters:
News in depth
Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?
Formula E's 2019-20 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with the arrival of two teams adding intriguing subplots to the electric championship. But as Mercedes and Porsche have dominated other categories, will they upset FE's chaotic status quo?
Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice
Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.
Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
Injured Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has given his first in-depth interview to an Argentinian radio station about the crash at Spa-Francorchamps in August in which Anthoine Hubert was killed, and the severity of the injuries that he is now determined to overcome.
How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race
The track surface at Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix circuit has been largely re-laid ahead of the 2019 event following the drainage issues that blighted the inaugural event last year.
Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio
Ex-Formula 1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio believes smaller squads like Mahindra Racing can still outperform their bigger-budget counterparts in Formula E.
Porsche expecting "tough" Formula E debut in Riyadh
Neel Jani thinks the season-opening Formula E round in Riyadh could be a “tough one” for Porsche as it makes its category debut at a track familiar to its rivals.
Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino set the pace in testing ahead of Super GT and DTM's joint racing at Fuji, as Audi's Loic Duval ran the Super GT field close.
Four German manufacturers give Formula E "Bundesliga feel"
Audi team principal Allan McNish says Formula E will have a “Bundesliga feel about it” in 2019-20 as all four major German OEMs face each other in the electric championship.
Lundgaard to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi with Trident
Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard will replace Ralph Boschung at Trident for the Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi, graduating from his ART Grand Prix FIA F3 seat.
D'Ambrosio: Formula E should move testing away from Valencia
Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d’Ambrosio says that Formula E must host its official pre-season test days at a track that is more representative of conditions witnessed on city streets.
New FE points rule to make qualifying "all the more important"
The new point to be given to Formula E drivers topping group running in qualifying sessions will add an extra dynamic in 2019-20, says BMW Andretti team boss Roger Griffiths.
DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
Two of the DTM's leading drivers have predicted that this weekend's 'Dream Race' at Fuji will feature much closer competition with their SUPER GT counterparts than was the case at Hockenheim.
Trending
Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick
Three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx claimed his first WTCR victory by holding off Rob Huff in a tense Macau Guia Race finale, completing a hat-trick of wins for Lynk & Co.
Macau WTCR: Muller scores back-to-back wins
Yvan Muller doubled up on Macau Guia Race World Touring Car Cup victories, winning the reversed-grid second race from teammate Thed Bjork to haul himself right into the title fight.
Macau WTCR: Muller wins Race 1, Michelisz retakes points lead
Yvan Muller controlled the opening Macau Guia Race, as Andy Priaulx was denied a first podium since his return to World Touring Cars when Cyan Racing implemented team orders.
Mercedes names Gutierrez as FE reserve driver
The Mercedes Formula E team has announced that ex-Formula 1 racer Esteban Gutierrez will share its reserve and development driver requirements with Gary Paffett during the 2019-20 season.
Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
Check out the complete schedule and live stream details for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.
Hyundai joins 2020 BTCC field with i30 Fastback N
The Excelr8 Motorsport BTCC squad will bring two newly built Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance machines to the grid for the 2020 season.
Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'
A 22-car entry list has been issued for the inaugural 'SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race' at Fuji Speedway later this month.
Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash
Alex Peroni will auction the helmet he wore in his terrifying Formula 3 crash during the Italian Grand Prix weekend to raise funds for his career.
Piquet interested in Extreme E entry
Inaugural Formula E champion Nelson Piquet Jr has expressed his interest in contesting the new Extreme E series.
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?
DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?
Formula E drivers expecting easier overtaking in 2019/20
Formula E competitors are expecting overtaking to be easier in the upcoming 2019-20 season due to the new race format rules, including the higher attack mode power level.
Hartley concedes two rookies was "high risk" for Porsche
Brendon Hartley says two rookies would have been a "high risk" for Porsche, which ultimately selected Andre Lotterer over the ex-Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver for its Formula E line-up.