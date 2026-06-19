News in depth
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver
Have five DTM engineers quit at HRT? How the Ford team is responding
Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing
Grasser confirms second Lamborghini for Nurburgring: Who will be in the cockpit?
Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash
Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"
Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"
Kimi Antonelli: ‘Toto Wolff picked me for 2025 Mercedes F1 seat before I’d even raced F2’
"Unbeatable in the first sector": Lamborghini problems solved after win?
Fronts on the left, rears on the right! Massive blunder hampers Thiim
Five quick takeaways from Hungarian GP
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Nyck De Vries wins chaotic race as Jake Dennis takes championship lead
DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory in second race after Manthey faux pas
DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole again, disaster for Thiim!
"I'm quitting!": Thiim loses his temper after Preining's tour de force
DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins first race, Nicki Thiim loses DTM lead
Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Dan Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Jake Dennis for victory
DTM Oschersleben: Pole for Preining, anger for leader Thiim!
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back
BoP trouble and strange tire tactics at BMW: "Artificial intervention taking place"
"All weaknesses are gone": Is the new DTM spec tire hurting Porsche?
The Next Generation: Nikola Tsolov
F2 title race takes shape as F1 juniors shine at Spa
Citroen Formula E team boss dies aged 43
Entry cancelled: Why Grasser will compete without a second car at Oschersleben
First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Next Generation: Luke Browning
"Free Max": New image of Maximilian Paul offers hope following crash
"He rasped down a piece like a file": Why Thiim is so strong at the Norisring
After DTM horror crash: Team confirms spinal injury for Maximilian Paul
Thomas Preining slams DTM BoP: "I'm close to quitting"
"Would have ended very differently": Luck for van der Linde in horror crash
AMG colleague blocks Engel during pit stop: "Agreed that this would not happen"
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes second victory and DTM championship lead
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Lucas Di Grassi grabs Lola’s first win, Pascal Wehrlein takes championship lead
DTM Qualifying Norisring: BMW and Porsche at the back again as Thiim takes next pole
"He’s not doing well": Why Max Paul was unable to brake in horror crash
DTM Norisring: Thiim celebrates first Aston Martin win after horror crash
DTM Norisring: Pole for Thiim, disaster for Porsche and BMW
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix: Pascal Wehrlein dominates in both dry and wet conditions for victory
DTM Norisring: McLaren ahead in practice, deficit for Porsche and BMW?
Tape as a savior? How DTM teams arm themselves against unsafe releases
"Huge difference": DTM measure aimed at preventing Norisring pit lane accidents
"Slowed down overnight": Rivals show sympathy for AMG frustration
Who’s looking good in F2 and F3 ahead of their British Grand Prix support billing
DTM curiosity: Did Glock of all people help teammate Ben Dorr to victory?
F1-like calendar, F1-like performance? How Formula E is "growing up" in its big brother's orbit
COTA to make Formula E debut in record-breaking 2026-27 calendar
AMG team penalized for both stops: "Blackout" costs Engel DTM lead
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari driver Cairoli takes victory and championship lead
DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?
Penalty storm with consequences: Mapelli loses maiden DTM win, celebrations at McLaren
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes first Temerario victory thanks to pit luck
Formula E Sanya: Jake Dennis wins red-flagged race as title leader Mitch Evans retires
DTM Lausitzring: Aston Martin pole ahead of Ford, disaster for BMW
DTM Lausitzring: AMG uses heat and truck grip in practice, Ferrari struggles
Car is not a fail: Lamborghini driver defends the new Temerario GT3
Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?