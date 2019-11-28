Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
22 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
News in depth

Grid
List
Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice Dream Race
Super GT / Practice report
43m

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice

Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
IMSA / Breaking news

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

AIM Vasser Sullivan announced today that Parker Chase will partner Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Sacha Fenestraz is set to drive for the TOM’S squad in SUPER GT next season as part of a major reshuffle of Toyota drivers.

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji Dream Race
Super GT / Practice report

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino set the pace in testing ahead of Super GT and DTM's joint racing at Fuji, as Audi's Loic Duval ran the Super GT field close.

Replica Ken Miles Hero GT40 MKII From 'Ford v Ferrari' Up For Grabs
European Le Mans / Special feature

Replica Ken Miles Hero GT40 MKII From 'Ford v Ferrari' Up For Grabs

By now, you’ve probably already seen the movie, now you can own one of the cars!

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

Nissan's 2020 GT-R SUPER GT contender is based upon a "completely different concept" to its predecessor, according to Jann Mardenborough.
Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA / Breaking news

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

GEAR – Girl Empowerment Around Racing – is to join forces with the Grasser Racing Team to run a GT Daytona-class Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in next season’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen.

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

DragonSpeed has announced it will enter Ben Hanley and Henrik Hedman in all six LMP2 points-scoring rounds of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, as well as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

For the first time, Motorsport.com ranks the outstanding drivers of the 2019 season in both Super Formula and SUPER GT.

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji Dream Race
Super GT / Breaking news

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Two of the DTM's leading drivers have predicted that this weekend's 'Dream Race' at Fuji will feature much closer competition with their SUPER GT counterparts than was the case at Hockenheim.

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Video Inside
General / Opinion

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

With Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles of Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby respectively, the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ movie – a.k.a. ‘Le Mans ’66’ in Europe – opens on Friday, Nov. 15 across the U.S. David Malsher explains why it’s a must-see for motorsport aficionados and how it could turn a wider audience on to the magic of racing.

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
Blancpain Sprint / Breaking news

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge

Formula 2 frontrunner Luca Ghiotto will make a switch to sportscar racing next season with the R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad.

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA / Breaking news

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon have been named as part of Wayne Taylor Racing's line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement
IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement

Jordan Taylor has been named as Jan Magnussen's replacement in Corvette Racing's GT Le Mans lineup for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The new Corvette C8.R and the legacy it must match
Video Inside
IMSA / Special feature

The new Corvette C8.R and the legacy it must match

Footage of Tommy Milner lapping Road Atlanta in the new Corvette C8.R, and a complete list of Corvette's Racing's 99 triumphs in U.S. competition from 2000 through 2019 – plus its eight 24 Hours of Le Mans triumphs.

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

“Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success, 30th Anniversary Tribute” will open at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum in December, honoring the modern-day legend’s IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR triumphs.

Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race' Dream Race
Video Inside
Super GT / Breaking news

Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'

A 22-car entry list has been issued for the inaugural 'SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race' at Fuji Speedway later this month.

VIDEO: 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 Won Le Mans For Ford, and America
Endurance / Nostalgia

VIDEO: 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 Won Le Mans For Ford, and America

The Ford that dethroned Ferrari.

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Endurance / Breaking news

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

IMSA Prototype champion Dane Cameron will join the factory Honda team for next month's Kyalami Intercontinental GT Challenge finale.

Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split
Super GT / Breaking news

Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split

This year’s SUPER GT title-winning Team LeMans is looking unlikely continue in the Toyota stable in 2020, Motorsport.com has learned.

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring
IMSA / Breaking news

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

A 59-year-old driver has died after being taken ill while competing in the Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway.

Kovalainen "can’t have another year like this" in Super GT
Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen "can’t have another year like this" in Super GT

Ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen says he can't tolerate another poor season in SUPER GT and wants guarantees from Toyota that things will change for the 2020 season.

McLaren had its "first normal race" in Motegi Motegi
Super GT / Breaking news

McLaren had its "first normal race" in Motegi

Last weekend's Motegi SUPER GT finale was the "first normal race" of the season for McLaren, according to Alex Palou.

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed
IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Era Motorsport will partner with DragonSpeed for the opening round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, using an LMP2 Oreca-Gibson.

