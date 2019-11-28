Filters:
Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice
Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.
Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
AIM Vasser Sullivan announced today that Parker Chase will partner Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
Sacha Fenestraz is set to drive for the TOM’S squad in SUPER GT next season as part of a major reshuffle of Toyota drivers.
Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino set the pace in testing ahead of Super GT and DTM's joint racing at Fuji, as Audi's Loic Duval ran the Super GT field close.
Replica Ken Miles Hero GT40 MKII From 'Ford v Ferrari' Up For Grabs
By now, you’ve probably already seen the movie, now you can own one of the cars!
Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
Nissan's 2020 GT-R SUPER GT contender is based upon a "completely different concept" to its predecessor, according to Jann Mardenborough.
Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
GEAR – Girl Empowerment Around Racing – is to join forces with the Grasser Racing Team to run a GT Daytona-class Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in next season’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen.
DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
DragonSpeed has announced it will enter Ben Hanley and Henrik Hedman in all six LMP2 points-scoring rounds of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, as well as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
For the first time, Motorsport.com ranks the outstanding drivers of the 2019 season in both Super Formula and SUPER GT.
DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
Two of the DTM's leading drivers have predicted that this weekend's 'Dream Race' at Fuji will feature much closer competition with their SUPER GT counterparts than was the case at Hockenheim.
Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
With Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles of Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby respectively, the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ movie – a.k.a. ‘Le Mans ’66’ in Europe – opens on Friday, Nov. 15 across the U.S. David Malsher explains why it’s a must-see for motorsport aficionados and how it could turn a wider audience on to the magic of racing.
Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
Formula 2 frontrunner Luca Ghiotto will make a switch to sportscar racing next season with the R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad.
Trending
Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon have been named as part of Wayne Taylor Racing's line-up for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement
Jordan Taylor has been named as Jan Magnussen's replacement in Corvette Racing's GT Le Mans lineup for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
The new Corvette C8.R and the legacy it must match
Footage of Tommy Milner lapping Road Atlanta in the new Corvette C8.R, and a complete list of Corvette's Racing's 99 triumphs in U.S. competition from 2000 through 2019 – plus its eight 24 Hours of Le Mans triumphs.
Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
“Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success, 30th Anniversary Tribute” will open at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum in December, honoring the modern-day legend’s IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR triumphs.
Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'
A 22-car entry list has been issued for the inaugural 'SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race' at Fuji Speedway later this month.
VIDEO: 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 Won Le Mans For Ford, and America
The Ford that dethroned Ferrari.
Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
IMSA Prototype champion Dane Cameron will join the factory Honda team for next month's Kyalami Intercontinental GT Challenge finale.
Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split
This year’s SUPER GT title-winning Team LeMans is looking unlikely continue in the Toyota stable in 2020, Motorsport.com has learned.
Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring
A 59-year-old driver has died after being taken ill while competing in the Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway.
Kovalainen "can’t have another year like this" in Super GT
Ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen says he can't tolerate another poor season in SUPER GT and wants guarantees from Toyota that things will change for the 2020 season.
McLaren had its "first normal race" in Motegi
Last weekend's Motegi SUPER GT finale was the "first normal race" of the season for McLaren, according to Alex Palou.
Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed
Era Motorsport will partner with DragonSpeed for the opening round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, using an LMP2 Oreca-Gibson.