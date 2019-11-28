Top events
Brazilian GP
Summary Results
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
01 Dec
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
03 Nov
Valencia GP
15 Nov
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
10 Nov
Homestead
15 Nov
17 Nov
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
10 Nov
Bahrain
12 Dec
14 Dec
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
15,508 articles
Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice Dream Race
Super GT / Practice report
44m

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice

Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace Newcastle
Supercars / Practice report
1h

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace

Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup topped the second Friday practice session in Newcastle, shading Cam Waters by 0.005s.
Pye hospitalised with illness Newcastle
Supercars / Breaking news
2h

Pye hospitalised with illness

Scott Pye will miss this afternoon's second Supercars practice session in Newcastle after being hospitalised due to illness.

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice Newcastle
Supercars / Practice report

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin kicked off the final round of the 2019 season by edging bitter rival David Reynolds in opening practice in Newcastle.

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule Newcastle
Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

Check out the complete schedule and TV listings for the 2019 Newcastle 500.

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji Dream Race
Super GT / Practice report

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino set the pace in testing ahead of Super GT and DTM's joint racing at Fuji, as Audi's Loic Duval ran the Super GT field close.
Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Tickford Racing has confirmed that it's re-signed Lee Holdsworth on a multi-year deal.

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell Newcastle
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Todd Kelly says this weekend's Newcastle Supercars round will be an emotional affair for the Kelly Racing squad, as it farewells the Nissan Altima package after seven years.

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars will rebrand its SuperSprint format as Super400 for the 2020 season.

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon
TCR / Breaking news

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

WRC rally winner Hayden Paddon will race in the new-for-2020 TCR New Zealand series, in a Hyundai run by his own team.

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji Dream Race
Super GT / Breaking news

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Two of the DTM's leading drivers have predicted that this weekend's 'Dream Race' at Fuji will feature much closer competition with their SUPER GT counterparts than was the case at Hockenheim.

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Supercars has added a $500,000 cash prize pool to its second-tier Super2 series, but won't press on with plans for a combined junior class featuring pre-Car of the Future hardware.

