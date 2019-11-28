Filters:
News in depth
Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice
Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.
Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace
Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup topped the second Friday practice session in Newcastle, shading Cam Waters by 0.005s.
Pye hospitalised with illness
Scott Pye will miss this afternoon's second Supercars practice session in Newcastle after being hospitalised due to illness.
Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice
Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin kicked off the final round of the 2019 season by edging bitter rival David Reynolds in opening practice in Newcastle.
Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule
Check out the complete schedule and TV listings for the 2019 Newcastle 500.
Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
Ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino set the pace in testing ahead of Super GT and DTM's joint racing at Fuji, as Audi's Loic Duval ran the Super GT field close.
Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
Tickford Racing has confirmed that it's re-signed Lee Holdsworth on a multi-year deal.
Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
Todd Kelly says this weekend's Newcastle Supercars round will be an emotional affair for the Kelly Racing squad, as it farewells the Nissan Altima package after seven years.
Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
Supercars will rebrand its SuperSprint format as Super400 for the 2020 season.
TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon
WRC rally winner Hayden Paddon will race in the new-for-2020 TCR New Zealand series, in a Hyundai run by his own team.
DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
Two of the DTM's leading drivers have predicted that this weekend's 'Dream Race' at Fuji will feature much closer competition with their SUPER GT counterparts than was the case at Hockenheim.
Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
Supercars has added a $500,000 cash prize pool to its second-tier Super2 series, but won't press on with plans for a combined junior class featuring pre-Car of the Future hardware.
Trending
The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
Nathan Morcom fended off a late attack from Chris Pither to claim victory in the final race of the 2019 TCR Australia season.
Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick
Three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx claimed his first WTCR victory by holding off Rob Huff in a tense Macau Guia Race finale, completing a hat-trick of wins for Lynk & Co.
The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
Melbourne Performance Centre VW driver Aaron Cameron defeated Will Brown to clinch his maiden TCR Australia victory at The Bend on Sunday.
Macau WTCR: Muller scores back-to-back wins
Yvan Muller doubled up on Macau Guia Race World Touring Car Cup victories, winning the reversed-grid second race from teammate Thed Bjork to haul himself right into the title fight.
Macau WTCR: Muller wins Race 1, Michelisz retakes points lead
Yvan Muller controlled the opening Macau Guia Race, as Andy Priaulx was denied a first podium since his return to World Touring Cars when Cyan Racing implemented team orders.
The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
Inaugural TCR Australia champion Will Brown resisted early advances from Tony D’Alberto to claim a convincing victory in the opening encounter of the championship finale at The Bend.
Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
Garth Tander has all but closed the door on a full-time Supercars comeback, admitting only a race-winning seat would tempt him back into the category.
Supercars to refund tickets after KISS cancellation
Supercars will refund concert upgrade tickets to next week's season finale in Newcastle, following news that KISS has cancelled its Australian tour.
Supercars committed to retro round concept
Supercars is committed to its retro round concept, and could even make throwback liveries compulsory in the future.
Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
Check out the complete schedule and live stream details for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.
Hyundai joins 2020 BTCC field with i30 Fastback N
The Excelr8 Motorsport BTCC squad will bring two newly built Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance machines to the grid for the 2020 season.
Smith's 2020 Supercars promotion confirmed
Jack Smith will race a fourth Brad Jones Racing entry for the 2020 Supercars season, it's been confirmed.