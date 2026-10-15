Culture

"Assetto Corsa" looks almost real in stunning fan-made graphics overhaul

A fan-made graphics overhaul has transformed 2014 racing simulator "Assetto Corsa" with stunning DLSS 5-inspired visuals

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 9:01 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

A fan-made graphics mod has sim racers convinced that a decade-old PC game now looks sharper than the real thing.

Assetto Corsa has no official DLSS 5 support from Nvidia or from Kunos, the studio that built it, so what's circulating is the work of community modders.

The recording proved so striking that a screen recording of the game received over 13,000 likes on X. Take a look for yourself. It really is incredible.

The clip itself is an onboard lap in a chrome Vodafone McLaren-Mercedes, the driver wearing a yellow, Hamilton-style helmet, threading a hilly circuit hemmed in by walls. The visuals really are the point as reflections roll across the bodywork, light bounces and pools the way it would on a real track, with a surface that has a depth the original game never had.

YouTube has accumulated a number of similar videos over the last couple of weeks, featuring recreations such as Hamilton's 2011 MP4-26 navigating the Nordschleife and Senna's MP4/6 at Silverstone. Hamilton-era McLarens have become the go-to demo cars due to the incredible reflections.

What DLSS 5 actually does

Nvidia's DLSS 5 is an AI neural rendering system. It takes the finished frame from a game engine and layers on lighting and material detail that developers usually leave out to protect frame rates. In March earlier this year, Jensen Huang showed off the technology at GTC before its debut on 3 September.

The rollout is escalating, too. An even better variant debuts tomorrow, with Nvidia claiming huge performance gains and 20% reduced 4K memory consumption. DLSS 5 integration arrives for RTX Remix development utilities on 23 October. Unfortunately, no current racing games currently officially support this. That's why...

A fan mod is the way to do it

This is where the community stepped in. Kunos developed Assetto Corsa as a PC racing simulator in 2014, maintaining its player base through extensive community modifications, particularly the widely used Custom Shaders Patch.

Modders have now found a way to push DLSS 5-style rendering into the game through tools such as OptiScaler loaders and ReShade. Nvidia locks its own model to RTX 50 cards, yet some of these set-ups even run on AMD hardware. GameGPU reports roughly 27 to 30 fps at 4K on a Radeon RX 9060 XT. That's playable, barely, for a game from 2014.

So this is a community mod, not actually Nvidia's technology bolted onto Kunos's game, and it comes with the usual caveats. It's demanding, Kunos doesn't support it, and you should expect plenty of glitches. One Steam user described the result as "very similar to Reshade, but with much bigger performance impact". Not exactly a ringing endorsement, though it doesn't seem to be affecting how impressed people are by these graphics.

So, will developers adopt this technique? If a handful of modders can get clips like this out of a game from 2014, the major sim studios will have noticed.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article FIA partners with Track Titan to offer free sim racing coaching

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Latest news





Ayao Komatsu: Rafael Camara chosen for F1 2027 seat on speed, not Ferrari links



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



4 h



Ayao Komatsu: Rafael Camara chosen for F1 2027 seat on speed, not Ferrari links





Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



6 h



Did Haas make the correct decision in signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027?





Frederik Vesti steps up to full-time role as Cadillac Racing details 2027 IMSA lineup



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 6 h



Frederik Vesti steps up to full-time role as Cadillac Racing details 2027 IMSA lineup





Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



7 h



Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe