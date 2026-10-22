Culture

Aston Martin unveils $19.5 million dream home with incredible car collection garage

Aston Martin's first single-family home has hit the market for $19.5 million, offering 55 acres of Hudson Valley countryside

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 5:24 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Aston Martin’s first single-family house is now for sale. The car maker’s 55-acre Sylvan Rock estate in New York’s Hudson Valley is on the market for an eye-watering $19.5 million.

The project first came about in 2020 when it was offered as a plan for $7.7 million. Just six years later and the estate has been totally transformed with the house now fully furnished by the Aston Martin Design Group.

“This isn’t a spec house anymore. It’s a finished, furnished, one-of-one estate,” listing agent Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living told Realtor.com. He added that “the $19.5 million asking price reflects what it would cost to replicate this today”.

Sylvan Rock sits near Red Hook, under two hours’ drive north of Manhattan, and is reached by a gated private road that stretches 2,000 feet past rocky outcrops and old stone walls.

The main house was designed by S3 Architecture with input from Aston Martin’s design team. Its blackened cedar exterior and angular dark metal roof are meant to echo the angular and dark rock formations around it. Large glass walls open the rooms up to the beautiful surrounding woodland.

As you can see from the image at the top of this page, the main bedroom is cantilevered out from the building as it looks towards the impressive Catskill Mountains.

Cathal Loughnane, Aston Martin’s head of partnerships, said the aim was a house that works like one of the company’s cars, “where no single facade dominates”, according to FREEYORK.

Inside, the house covers an incredible 7,773 square feet, with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two cloakrooms. There is an office, a gym, a spa and a private screening room, plus a lounge with a fireplace and bar. The wine store even uses the cross-hatched lattice pattern found on Aston Martin’s grilles.

As you would expect from a car company, the cars are still a priority. Under the house sits a glass-walled garage designed to display a collection, rather than simply park it.

Outside, a 50-foot pool sits alongside an outdoor kitchen, and there is a separate wellness building housing a sauna and steam room, two treatment rooms and a glass-walled hot tub. It's almost calling the name of Finnish sauna fan Valtteri Bottas.

The rest of the land includes three one-bedroom guest houses, a treehouse, a sports court, a spring-fed pond, a vegetable garden and walking trails. The house is also heated and cooled using geothermal energy.

Sylvan Rock is one of a small number of homes Aston Martin has put its name to. It joins the Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami and N°001 Minami Aoyama, a private house in Tokyo that was completed last year.

The estate is the first in Aston Martin’s Automotive Galleries and Lairs range, a design service that pairs the company’s designers with architects to create made-to-order homes and garages.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Aston Martin's F1-inspired monster spotted testing as record-breaking claims emerge

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

More from

Aston Martin





Honda ADUO engine upgrade pegged driveability back near Spec 1 level



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Honda ADUO engine upgrade pegged driveability back near Spec 1 level





How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse



Formula 1



How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse





Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin



Dakar



Dakar



Fernando Alonso set for Dakar Rally comeback with Aston Martin

Latest news





Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 17 min



Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"





Why NASCAR's Zane Smith fine for Carson Hocevar contact was consistent



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



43 min



Why NASCAR's Zane Smith fine for Carson Hocevar contact was consistent





Jimmie Johnson on the NASCAR business world: "It's a war"



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 54 min



Jimmie Johnson on the NASCAR business world: "It's a war"





David Alonso lashes out at Dani Holgado: "When you’re not a good person, there’s nothing you can do"



Moto2



MOT2 Moto2



Phillip Island



54 min



David Alonso lashes out at Dani Holgado: "When you’re not a good person, there’s nothing you can do"

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe