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Charles Leclerc recalls getting stopped by Las Vegas club security as a teenager
Charles Leclerc recalls getting stopped by Las Vegas club security as a teenager and needing his dad to pick him up
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 9:41 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
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Today, Charles Leclerc can headline his own pop-up café at Wynn Las Vegas without waiting in line. Funnily enough, however, back when he first set foot in Nevada, he could not even make it past a nightclub bouncer.
Appearing on The Fast And The Curious podcast during 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix week, the Ferrari driver opened up about why Sin City holds a personal place in his memory - including an awkward underage run-in with security long before Formula 1 arrived on the Strip.
"Las Vegas was the first place I ever went to in the United States with my father back then," Leclerc recalled, referencing a major karting weekend in the city. "I was maybe 15 or 16, and I remember trying to go into a club for the very first time, and I got stopped by security, and my father had to come and pick me up at the security, which [was] quite embarrassing, but it's a funny memory now."
The trip dates back to November 2012 - barely a month after Leclerc’s 15th birthday - when he competed in the SKUSA SuperNationals XVI on a temporary circuit at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Even if his nightlife debut ended at the door, his on-track performance stood out: he qualified on pole position in the TaG Senior class and finished fourth in the final.
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Leclerc later returned to Las Vegas on vacation with close friends around 2017 or 2018, and laughed when hosts Betty Glover and Christian Hewgill asked if bouncers still gave him trouble.
"I do now, I do, yeah. I'm over 21, so I'm all good now," Leclerc joked. He then paused to ask whether newly crowned 2026 World Champion Kimi Antonelli had turned 21 yet, only to realise the 20-year-old Mercedes driver is still barred from Vegas clubs himself.
From karting memories to cold-weather challenges
Since Formula 1 added the Las Vegas Strip Circuit to the calendar in 2023, the venue has been kind to Leclerc. He took pole position and finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the inaugural race, followed by back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2024 and 2025.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
"I love city tracks, and by definition I also really enjoy Las Vegas, but it's a particular track because it has such low grip and also the temperatures are so low that it has its own challenges," Leclerc said.
On the podcast, he warned that cold conditions remain one of Ferrari’s biggest weaknesses in 2026. Even so, Leclerc made an encouraging start in Thursday night’s rain-hit second practice, clocking third fastest behind Mercedes’ George Russell and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly as Ferrari tries to keep its late-season momentum alive.
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