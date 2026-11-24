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Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SUV is up for sale with scars from his viral Monaco crash
Charles Leclerc's personal Ferrari Purosangue is for sale in Germany, keeping minor scars from his viral Monaco bump
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 5:06 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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In the exotic-car market, buyers normally run the other way at the first hint of high mileage, kerbed wheels, or accident history. When the previous owner happens to be Ferrari's star Formula 1 driver, those red flags suddenly become the main selling point.
Charles Leclerc's personal Ferrari Purosangue has officially gone up for sale in Bavaria after a German sports-car dealer purchased the car outright and drove it 1,000 kilometres from Monaco to Osterhofen. Introducing the silver V12 four-seater on camera, the dealer leaned straight into the irony of buying it.
"We're standing here in front of a car that is actually something you shouldn't really buy if you're active as a car dealer," he said.
"Why shouldn't you actually buy a car like this? It already has minor prior damage, the rims are a bit scratched, it has 33,000 kilometres on it - which is relatively high for a two-year-old Ferrari. The previous owner has a dog, and yes, those are naturally a few factors coming together here."
That dog, of course, is Leclerc’s well-known miniature dachshund, Leo - while the Monegasque export plates mounted to the bumper (1997 WW2MC) offered an unmistakable clue to Leclerc’s birth year. According to the dealer, Leclerc’s ownership is documented beyond doubt in both the service booklet and official Monegasque registration papers.
Then comes the car’s most famous brush with internet infamy. "There is a famous video of this car when he lightly rolled into someone's bumper at the Loews Hairpin - that was with this exact car," the seller confirmed.
Widely circulated footage captured Leclerc - then running Monaco plate 016V - inching through tight traffic around the iconic red-and-white hairpin kerbs before misjudging the gap and nudging the rear bumper of a dark hatchback right in front of onlookers.
Loaded with options and kept unrestored on purpose
Rather than sending the Purosangue straight to a body shop to erase the small rim scuffs and light fender scratches, the dealer intends to preserve them.
"I will also leave the car as is with all its signs of wear, because condition-wise it is really, really clean," he explained. "It has the odd little mark on the wheels and a few scratches here on the fender. But that simply belongs to the history of this car. It's also a car that didn't just sit in a garage, but was genuinely driven summer and winter."
Beneath its understated Argento Nürburgring paintwork and red brake callipers, Leclerc’s Purosangue pairs Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre, 715-horsepower V12 with an exhaustive option sheet. The dealer detailed a fully loaded black cabin featuring leather footwells, every available interior carbon fibre trim piece, the upgraded Hi-Fi sound system, heated and ventilated seats front and rear, massage seats, a panoramic glass roof, nose-lift system, and surround-view camera.
Even with that specification, the dealer said the real magic hit him on the drive home. "Being able to buy a vehicle from a current Ferrari Formula 1 driver is simply a huge honour for me as a massive Ferrari fan and Formula 1 fan," he said, noting that across the 1,000-kilometre trip from Monaco he kept reminding himself who had sat behind the wheel before him.
No asking price was listed publicly in the video, with the dealer inviting direct inquiries - leaving one deep-pocketed collector with a rare chance to own a genuinely daily-driven piece of Leclerc’s off-track history.
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